FG unveils N1.7bn competition for science agencies

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government has instituted a competition for parastatals and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology. The total package for the competition is N1.7 billion.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who disclosed this, in Abuja, onTuesday, said a Competitiveness Assessment Committee (CAC) comprising Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), National Universities Commission (NUC), Science Association of Nigeria (SAN) and Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) among others, would soon be inaugurated to drive the process.

Onu explained “The Committee is expected to assess each Agency on its adherence to its mandate, as it affects the quality and relevance of its research and innovation to national development, the number of patents granted, number of commercialized research results, among many others.

“This Award will be given every two years, in order to give enough time for the assessment of work done. Many incentives will be put in place to encourage those Agencies that will distinguish themselves. There will be monetary incentive for research purposes, made available to the three top Agencies. The best will get N1 nillion, the second, N500 million and the third, N200 million, respectively. The Science and Technology Promotion Department (STPD) will supervise the CAC.”