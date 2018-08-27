– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - FG, UN, others partner to reintegrate Boko Haram victims in Lake Chad region
27th August 2018 - Seyi Akinwunmi U-13 Football Tournament for grassroots development begins Sept. 1 — NFF VP
27th August 2018 - NPC seeks support for conduct of health survey in Plateau
27th August 2018 - Anambra Govt. pledges continued support for IFAD-VCDP activities
27th August 2018 - LASU Senate re-elects Prof. Noah as DVC, Academics
27th August 2018 - Gov Al-Makura submits 18 nominees to lawmakers as Overseers
27th August 2018 - Impressive Navas shows Courtois who is No 1 at Madrid
27th August 2018 - Enugu FRSC offers free eye tests for 263 drivers
27th August 2018 - Buhari’ll garner more votes from Nigerians in 2019, says Usani
27th August 2018 - Lawyer drags Imo Govt. to court for alleged contempt
Home / National / FG, UN, others partner to reintegrate Boko Haram victims in Lake Chad region
BOKO HARAM

FG, UN, others partner to reintegrate Boko Haram victims in Lake Chad region

— 27th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja.

The Federal Government said it would collaborate with the United Nations and Africa Union Commission to facilitate the integration and rehabilitation of victims and areas affected by Boko Haram insurgence.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Musa Ibrahim, divulged the partnership at the ministerial conference for the adoption of the regional stabilisation strategy of the areas affected by Boko Haram activities in Lake Chad, non Monday, in Abuja.

Ibrahim explained that the adoption of the Regional Stabilisation Strategy was a necessary step towards restoring hope and creating a better living condition for the victims.

READ ALSO:

According to him, “The region over the years have suffered loss of lives and properties through the insurgence and the stabilisation strategy aims to bring lasting peace to the affected areas.”

He maintained that the adoption of the strategy was critical to the region as it covers several areas such as political cooperation, security and human rights, rehabilitation and reintegration of Boko Haram-affected persons and humanitarian assistance.

The minister said other areas to be looked into would be socio-economic recovery and environmental sustainability, education and human development and peace building.

Meanwhile, UNDP’s Country Director, Samuel Bwalya, stressed that the adoption of the stabilisation strategy was a critical step to towards the resolution of the crisis around Lake Chad region.

“For decades, the Lake Chad Basin has been plagued by underdevelopment, weak governance, low levels of education, and exclusion of women and youth in decision-making structures, and a myriad of environmental challenges that have been exacerbated by drastic climate change in recent times.

“The Lake Chad water levels, which have historically provided a lifeline to millions in the sub-region have diminished and become increasingly unpredictable, the prospects of supporting an ever increasing population and demographic pressures have become even more challenging and the root causes underpin the general cycle of violence seen in the sub-region.”

Bwalya explained that the transnational nature of the crisis demands a regional response that contributes to a holistic and integrated approach for partners to collectively work together to address the complex set of challenges that have resulted from decades of underdevelopment and violence.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BOKO HARAM

FG, UN, others partner to reintegrate Boko Haram victims in Lake Chad region

— 27th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja. The Federal Government said it would collaborate with the United Nations and Africa Union Commission to facilitate the integration and rehabilitation of victims and areas affected by Boko Haram insurgence. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Musa Ibrahim, divulged the partnership at the ministerial conference for the adoption of the regional stabilisation…

  • npc

    NPC seeks support for conduct of health survey in Plateau

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The National Population Commission (NPC) on Monday sought the support of security agencies, community leaders and local government officials for the success of the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS). Mr Augustine Iliya, the NPC Supervisor for the Plateau team, made the plea at a press conference in Jos on Monday. He said…

  • anambra government

    Anambra Govt. pledges continued support for IFAD-VCDP activities

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The Anambra Government has reiterated its commitment to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)-assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) for farmers in the state. Mr Afam Mbanefo, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanisation, Processing and Export made the pledge in Onitsha on Monday at the inauguration of Commodity Agricultural Forum (CAF). The News…

  • DVC

    LASU Senate re-elects Prof. Noah as DVC, Academics

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The senate of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday re-elected the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Olumuyiwa Noah, following the expiration of his tenure on Aug. 24. The university’s Spokesman, Mr Adekoya Martins, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Noah polled 104 votes to beat Prof. Danoye Oguntola-Laguda who…

  • Al-Makura

    Gov Al-Makura submits 18 nominees to lawmakers as Overseers

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has submitted a list of 18 nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as Overseers of Development Areas in the state. The Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, made this known on Monday at the plenary session in Lafia. The Majority Leader, Mr Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North)…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share