FG, UN, others partner to reintegrate Boko Haram victims in Lake Chad region

Okwe Obi, Abuja.

The Federal Government said it would collaborate with the United Nations and Africa Union Commission to facilitate the integration and rehabilitation of victims and areas affected by Boko Haram insurgence.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Musa Ibrahim, divulged the partnership at the ministerial conference for the adoption of the regional stabilisation strategy of the areas affected by Boko Haram activities in Lake Chad, non Monday, in Abuja.

Ibrahim explained that the adoption of the Regional Stabilisation Strategy was a necessary step towards restoring hope and creating a better living condition for the victims.

According to him, “The region over the years have suffered loss of lives and properties through the insurgence and the stabilisation strategy aims to bring lasting peace to the affected areas.”

He maintained that the adoption of the strategy was critical to the region as it covers several areas such as political cooperation, security and human rights, rehabilitation and reintegration of Boko Haram-affected persons and humanitarian assistance.

The minister said other areas to be looked into would be socio-economic recovery and environmental sustainability, education and human development and peace building.

Meanwhile, UNDP’s Country Director, Samuel Bwalya, stressed that the adoption of the stabilisation strategy was a critical step to towards the resolution of the crisis around Lake Chad region.

“For decades, the Lake Chad Basin has been plagued by underdevelopment, weak governance, low levels of education, and exclusion of women and youth in decision-making structures, and a myriad of environmental challenges that have been exacerbated by drastic climate change in recent times.

“The Lake Chad water levels, which have historically provided a lifeline to millions in the sub-region have diminished and become increasingly unpredictable, the prospects of supporting an ever increasing population and demographic pressures have become even more challenging and the root causes underpin the general cycle of violence seen in the sub-region.”

Bwalya explained that the transnational nature of the crisis demands a regional response that contributes to a holistic and integrated approach for partners to collectively work together to address the complex set of challenges that have resulted from decades of underdevelopment and violence.