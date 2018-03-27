The Sun News
FG trains ex-militants on fish farming

— 27th March 2018

The Federal Government, under its Amnesty Programme, has trained ex-militants drawn from the oil producing states in the country on fish farming.

Speaking during a week long entrepreneurship refresher training on fish farming in Benin yesterday, the programme facilitator and Managing Director, Nolia Consult Limited, Charles Odemwingie Aibangbee, said the training was part of the Federal Government’s programme to re-integrate the ex-militants back into the society to contribute their part to development of the country.

“The training is in three phases; the first phase is to train them on fish farming, the second is to empower them with all the equipment and tools needed for the business and open an account for them while the third phase is monitoring and mentoring them for three months to know their challenges and ensure success,” he said.

He further explained that the training is in connection with the presidential directive to integrate restive youths in the Niger Delta region into the society through the presidential Amnesty Programme.

Aibangbee stressed that to ensure success of the programme, the Federal Government allows the trainees to choose what business they want to go into, adding that the trainees chose fish farming on their own.

He tasked the participants to take the training seriously as government cannot employ everybody, assuring them that they will be empowered to start the business.

One of the trainers, Mrs. Patricia Danyil, said the training would equip the participants with the key qualities, knowledge and skills needed to grow their business.

