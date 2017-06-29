The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - FG trains 500 Enugu youths in tailoring, carpentry, others
29th June 2017 - Terror alert: France, Belgium vow to bolster security cooperation 
29th June 2017 - ‘May, Merkel agree citizens’ rights must come first in EU talks’
29th June 2017 - UNHCR cautions against involuntary return of Nigerian refugees
29th June 2017 - Troops arrest 20-yr-old terrorist, recover arms, IEDs
29th June 2017 - We’re not owed any salary – Ebonyi NULGE
29th June 2017 - In fresh suit, Evans demands N300m damages from IGP, 3 others
29th June 2017 - NCAA issues first drone operator certificate to Oando
29th June 2017 - Van Niekerk breaks another Johnson world record in rare 300m race
29th June 2017 - Quit notice: Convey national youth summit now – Group urges Osinbajo
Home / National / FG trains 500 Enugu youths in tailoring, carpentry, others

FG trains 500 Enugu youths in tailoring, carpentry, others

— 29th June 2017

From: Petrus Obi, Enugu

The National Industrial Skills Development has successfully concluded a three-month training for over 500 youths selected from each of the three senatorial zones of Enugu State.

The 500 youths were trained in such skills like carpentry, wood work, domestic electrical wiring, tailoring and weaving, welding and fabrication, cosmetology, among others.

Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, Dickson Onuoha, who was represented by Sir Joseph N. Ari, at the closing ceremony of the National Industrial Skills Programmes, said the policy was aimed at ensuring that Nigeria youths are equipped with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

He disclosed that the programme was one of the key initiatives by the ITF to key into the present administration policy of job creation and wealth generation.

Onuoha also affirmed that the commitment of the federal  and the ITF to skills acquisition was informed through dark and bleak future that lies in wait if urgent and proactive measures are not taken particularly in area of empowerment.

“By year 2050, according to a projection, Nigeria population will be 500 million. Of this number majority will be youths, and as much as the youth bulge is an advantage, it becomes a huge disadvantage especially when they are not meaningfully engaged.

“The ITF is working assiduously to ensure that indigenes of this country fill in vacancies meant for them that are currently being filled by expatriates who have exceeded their one percent quota especially in the construction, oil and gas sector.

“With the array of skills and interventionist programmes lined up, it is pertinent to note that the ITF cannot execute all of these without cooperation of stakeholders”.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who was represented by the commissioner for industry, Hon. Sam Ogbu Nwobodo, however, expressed delight with the students who embarked in the programme.

Ugwuanyi, in his reaction, urged the grandaunts to be upright and to count themselves as fortunate for benefiting from such a scheme.

He advised them against using the funds made for a particular business for anther project assuring that the state would continue to support them, believing that they would contribute to the economic growth of the state and the country at large.

Area manager of the industrial training fund, Enugu area office, Mrs. Nonyelum Nneka in a remark said Enugu state was one of the privileged states that have benefited from the Batch B fifth phase of the laudable skills programme across the country.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG trains 500 Enugu youths in tailoring, carpentry, others

— 29th June 2017

From: Petrus Obi, Enugu The National Industrial Skills Development has successfully concluded a three-month training for over 500 youths selected from each of the three senatorial zones of Enugu State. The 500 youths were trained in such skills like carpentry, wood work, domestic electrical wiring, tailoring and weaving, welding and fabrication, cosmetology, among others. Director-General…

Share

  • Terror alert: France, Belgium vow to bolster security cooperation 

    — 29th June 2017

    France and Belgium signed a statement of intent on Thursday in a bid to reinforce their bilateral defence partnership in the context of high terror risks in the two countries. French Defence Minister, Florence Parly and her Belgian counterpart, Steven Vandeput, signed the document to cement cooperation in defence, mainly on land mobility, the French…

    Share

  • ‘May, Merkel agree citizens’ rights must come first in EU talks’

    — 29th June 2017

    Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Thursday it was important that talks on Britain’s departure from the European Union should deal with the rights of expatriates first, May’s spokesman said. “They discussed Brexit, welcoming the constructive start to the negotiations and agreeing it was important that the rights of citizens…

    Share

  • UNHCR cautions against involuntary return of Nigerian refugees

    — 29th June 2017

    The Office of the UN Human Rights Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has cautioned against the forceful return of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon. The UN Refugee Agency gave the caution in a statement on Thursday following the return of 887 Nigerian refugees, on Tuesday. “The refugees were rounded up at 19:30 (7:30 p.m) local time and…

    Share

  • Troops arrest 20-yr-old terrorist, recover arms, IEDs

    — 29th June 2017

    From: Molly Kilete. Abuja Soldiers on internal security operations in the north east have arrested a 20-year-old terrorist, who is said to be making useful statement to the authorities. The soldiers, who were on patrol in the area, were also said to have recovered various arms and ammunition and Improvised Explosive Device(IED), from the terrorists….

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share