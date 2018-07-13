FG urges traditional rulers to support efforts to end killings, drug abuse

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged traditional rulers in the country to support government’s efforts to stop the series of killings of innocent Nigerians in the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made the plea yesterday, during an interactive meeting with the traditional rulers in his office in Abuja.

He said traditional rulers have key roles to play for the success or failure of security administration in the country.

He said: “I’m highly delighted and honored to have our royal fathers with us today. This meeting could not have come at a better time than now, and I heartily welcome you.

“As traditional rulers and royal fathers, it is generally believed that you hold the key to the success or failure of security administration in the country, because you operate at the grassroots of the society and interact closely with people in their daily activities. You remain in the frontline of stakeholders in the business of peace building in every community.

“Peace building promotes development, which, in turn, attracts investment to the country. As you are aware, the situation of peace and security in the country, today, deserves collective approach by the government, the traditional institutions, faith-based organisations and the communities,” he said.

According to him, the government will continue to support their efforts to de-escalate communal conflicts which continue to inflict severe losses of lives and destruction of property.

“It is critical that we continue to cultivate peaceful coexistence across the country for us to achieve our objectives of building a nation.” he said

Commending them for the summit held last year in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, he said, it would have addressed some of the issues facing the country.

He added “We would be glad to see more of such noble initiatives at bonding the fragile unity caused by recent violent activities.”

The SGF also drew the attention of the traditional rulers to the growing youth population in the country and the attendant rise in drug abuse/ criminal activities.

“I urge you as royal fathers to use your good offices to complement the efforts of government to stem the rising tide and save the future of our nation. There is no better place to begin than the grass roots.

“In a few months from now, the general elections will take place. It is important that we mobilize our citizens not only to obtain their PVCs but also to ensure that the entire process is peaceful and devoid of violent acts. As our Royal Fathers government recognizes that partnership with you is important in this regard.

“The message from the President is that the royal fathers hold the key to the success of the Nigerian enterprise and shall continue to improve on consultations between you and government institutions.” he stated

Earlier, the Chairman Coordinating Committee and Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, brifed the SGF on the History, Composition, Objectives and Goals of the National Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria.