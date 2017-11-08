The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - FG to verify Nigerians’ tax declarations
8th November 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : How to protect yourself against identity theft this Yuletide
8th November 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : Stakeholders worry over Nigeria’s drop in global Internet ranking
8th November 2017 - Anambra guber : Nov 18 election will not divide us -Okeke
8th November 2017 - Ezeonwuka warns against rigging in Anambra poll
8th November 2017 - 2018 budget: Saraki, Dogara talk tough
8th November 2017 - Oshodi-Apapa expressway: Anguish as tanker drivers defy Ambode
8th November 2017 - Anambra guber: IPOB posters, handbills on election boycott flood streets
8th November 2017 - Nigeria gets fresh conditions on $300m Abacha loot
8th November 2017 - 4 bombers kill selves, injure 8 in Borno multiple blasts
Home / Business / FG to verify Nigerians’ tax declarations

FG to verify Nigerians’ tax declarations

— 8th November 2017

…As VAIDS begins video campaign

From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday said it will thoroughly verify all tax declarations made by Nigerians to ensure appropriate remittances are offered, stressing that offshore tax shelters should not be substituted for tax evasion.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun who disclosed this in Abuja advised Nigerians to review any existing tax planning schemes, including those in offshore tax havens, in order to take advantage of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) to regularise their tax status where necessary.

According to her, though the use of tax avoidance schemes was legal, tax evasion was not.

She said: “The critical question to be asked of all Nigerian tax payers using offshore tax shelters will be whether all applicable taxes have been paid prior to the transfer of funds or assets to a tax shelter.

“If all taxes had been paid, then there will be no additional liability except tax payable on further income earned on those funds. However, if taxes had not been paid, then the use of such schemes is illegal”, she stated.

Adeosun counselled users of such structures to seek professional advice, explaining that the Federal Ministry of Finance was offering free training to professional advisers on the VAIDS to enable them support their clients.

Meanwhile, the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) office has launched a video campaign to create awareness about the programme, promote voluntary tax compliance and boost tax education among Nigerians. This was disclosed in a press statement by the VAIDS Office in the Federal Ministry of Finance, the initiator of the programme.

According to the statement, the campaign, domiciled on Youtube at bit.ly/VAIDSVideos, features short videos and skits depicting various scenarios of persons attempting to evade their taxes. By its provision, VAIDS gives tax defaulters a time-limited opportunity to regularise their tax affairs by truthfully declaring and paying tax liabilities.

VAIDS was conceived by the Federal Ministry of Finance in collaboration with federal and state tax authorities to correct the defective tax orientation in the country and reflects the desire of the Federal Government to widen the tax net while offering benefits to defaulters, who voluntarily and truthfully declare their assets and pay tax liabilities.

Benefits accruable to individuals and corporate bodies, who comply with VAIDS include immunity from prosecution for tax offences, tax audits, as well as waivers of interest and penalties on unpaid taxes. They also include the option of spreading outstanding liabilities over a maximum period of three years as may be agreed with the relevant tax authority.

She urged users of offshore tax shelters to promptly embrace the VAIDS scheme to regularize their tax status, adding that Nigeria’s low tax revenues were at variance with the lifestyles of a large number of its people and with the value of assets known to be owned by Nigerians around the world.

“VAIDS ushers in an opportunity to increase the nation’s general tax awareness and compliance. It is a time-limited opportunity for taxpayers to regularise their tax status relating to previous tax periods.

“In exchange for fully and honestly declaring previously undisclosed assets and income, taxpayers will benefit from forgiveness of overdue interest and penalties, and with further assurance that they will not face criminal prosecution for tax offences or be subject to tax investigations,” she stated.

Adeosun, who also responded to further questions from the media practitioners, explained that with the increasing global focus on illicit financial flows and tax evasion, offshore tax shelters no longer offer robust protection against tax authorities.

She, therefore, added that the continued use of such schemes poses enormous risks for the users.

On questions relating to the recent leaks by Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, the Minister remarked that the leaks were just the beginning of what is likely to be a systematic unravelling of the offshore tax haven system.

According to her, the Federal Ministry of Finance’s data mining project would use data provided on Nigerians from such leaks to crosscheck tax declarations.

She urged Nigerians to cooperate with the Government by paying the right taxes to both the Federal and State Governments in order to provide the much needed funds that will improve the lives of Nigerians.

The Minister maintained that sanctions await defaulters who refuse the Federal Government’s offer of tax amnesty, including the full payment of outstanding tax liability and criminal prosecution.

She said further that businesses, which untruthfully comply, would be liable as whatever was paid on the declared liabilities may be considered as part-payment of the outstanding sum later discovered by the authorities.

On impetuous defaulters who fail to utilise the VAIDS window, Adeosun said such offenders would face criminal prosecution by the Federal Government.

VAIDS was established on 29th June, 2017 via an Executive Order signed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (the then Acting President) as a broad-spectrum solution to virtually all the defects in the country’s tax system, including negativity towards taxation.

The first phase of VAIDS runs from 1st July, 2017 while the second phase ends on 31st March, 2018.

Job creation is one of the spin-offs of the VAIDS initiative, with the scheme expected to create a total of 7,500 opportunities for Nigerians as Community Tax Liaison Officers (CTLOs) through the N-Power scheme of the Federal Government.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG to verify Nigerians’ tax declarations

— 8th November 2017

…As VAIDS begins video campaign From Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Government yesterday said it will thoroughly verify all tax declarations made by Nigerians to ensure appropriate remittances are offered, stressing that offshore tax shelters should not be substituted for tax evasion. The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun who disclosed this in Abuja advised…

  • Tech & Gadgets : How to protect yourself against identity theft this Yuletide

    — 8th November 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye with agency report [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 In a couple of weeks, Christmas would roll in and long before then, many miscreants may want to outsmart most digital natives online. During this period, it is necessary to protect oneself online, especially as most people now rely on technology to manage their information and…

  • Tech & Gadgets : Stakeholders worry over Nigeria’s drop in global Internet ranking

    — 8th November 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye Stakeholders in the information and technology industry, under the aegis Broadband 2018 Coalition, have expressed concerns over Nigeria’s fall in the global Internet ranking. According to them, Nigeria has declined on the broadband adoption and Internet use index, Affordability Drivers Index (ADI), ranking 13th (out of 58 countries surveyed) from its 12th…

  • Anambra guber : Nov 18 election will not divide us -Okeke

    — 8th November 2017

    From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Anambra State Deputy governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke has called on politicians and their supporters in his (Okeke) community not to disrupt the ongoing development process in the area, saying that the election should not be used as a tool of division in the community. He said this on Tuesday in a meeting…

  • Ezeonwuka warns against rigging in Anambra poll

    — 8th November 2017

    By Zika Bobby Member, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has warned anybody or group, planning to rig the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State to desist from such or face the wrath of the people. In a statement at the weekend, Ezeonwuka said election riggers…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share