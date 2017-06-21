The Sun News
Latest
21st June 2017 - FG to unveil intervention framework for refugees, IDPs
21st June 2017 - World Bank to strengthen states’ FSP
21st June 2017 - 100,000 Onitsha residents get free HIV/AIDS, TB, Malaria screening
21st June 2017 - ‘Why I’m involved in open heart surgery in Nigeria’
21st June 2017 - Stop violence against children, Obiano’s wife tells parents
21st June 2017 - Youth socio-political pressure group launched in Abia
21st June 2017 - Osumenyi: A gift to Anambra, says youth leader
21st June 2017 - Tell our people to think home, Abia politician urges Ikpeazu
21st June 2017 - My daughter’s journey to death, by Odama
21st June 2017 - Alhaji I know – Cook 
Home / National / FG to unveil intervention framework for refugees, IDPs

FG to unveil intervention framework for refugees, IDPs

— 21st June 2017

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday announced Federal Government’s plans to unveil a national integrated framework for refugees, migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) by September.

Represented by Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, he made this known at a ceremony to commemorate the 2017 World Refugees Day in Abuja.

He said the framework would integrate appropriate interventions through effective utilisation of data, research and planning for the return, resettlement, rehabilitation and reintegration of all persons of concerned.

He said the new approach would be a shift from relief dependent measures to real and measurable durable solution strategies.

“Our responsibility is to provide a more coordinated and harmonised approach to the Nigerian humanitarian environment that guarantees that future which they hope for because no one becomes a refugee or an IDP by choice.

“Working with all key humanitarian stakeholders, the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and IDPs shall unveil a National Integrated Strategic Framework for Intervention for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs within the next three months.

“I wish to express my gratitude to the governments of Cameroon, Chad and Niger who hosted and are still hosting Nigerian refugees at the time the insurgents were ravaging.

“This show of solidarity is what we need to survive and confront whatever challenges that we encounter both as a region and as individual nations,’’ Osinbajo said.

He said Nigeria was committed to the smooth implementation of the tripartite agreement with Cameroon and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon.

He appreciated UNHCR and other UN agencies, international and Civil Society Organisations for their support and the military for a successful operation, which contributed to the willingness of displaced persons to return home.

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally displaced persons (NCFRMI), Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, said the World Refugee Day was set aside to reflect on the challenges faced by refugees and how to help to positively shape their future.

She said a survey by the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent revealed that global migration reached unprecedented dimensions with 60 million people currently displaced globally.

She said as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency, about 180,000 Nigerians were living as refugees in Cameroon, Niger and Chad, while 1,409 refugees from other countries with 614 asylum seekers were taking shelter in Nigeria.

Farouq said the new framework contained approach that would effectively and efficiently cater for refugees who seek safety, solace and care in Nigeria.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG to unveil intervention framework for refugees, IDPs

— 21st June 2017

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday announced Federal Government’s plans to unveil a national integrated framework for refugees, migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) by September. Represented by Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, he made this known at a ceremony to commemorate the 2017 World Refugees Day in Abuja. He said…

Share

  • World Bank to strengthen states’ FSP

    — 21st June 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The World Bank is set to assist state governments improve their fiscal sustainability by strengthening and consolidating the Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP). FSP was introduced by Federal Government in 2016 to tackle the 2015-2016 fiscal crisis that followed the decline in revenue and budget cuts leading to two financial bailouts for…

    Share

  • 2017 Hajj: NAHCON, Supreme Council tango over pilgrims’ fares

    — 21st June 2017

    By Ismail Omipidan The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), are at loggerheads over the high cost of this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca. NSCIA, under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has joined other stakeholders in hajj…

    Share

  • We followed due process in anti-open grazing law –Ortom

    — 21st June 2017

    By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, reiterated yesterday, that the state followed due process in the passage of the anti-open grazing prohibition bill and its signing into law. Ortom’s clarification was contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Godwin Akor, on Tuesday, in Makurdi. In the statement, Ortom…

    Share

  • 24-hour port operations: Customs demands manifest 7 days before ships arrive

    — 21st June 2017

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe Determined to actualise the Executive Order on 24-hour ports operations, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday insisted that advanced cargo manifest must be submitted  within seven days before the arrival of the vessel to the nation’s seaports.   NCS also directed that import and export documents be reduced from 14 to eight…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share