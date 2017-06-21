FG to unveil intervention framework for refugees, IDPs

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday announced Federal Government’s plans to unveil a national integrated framework for refugees, migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) by September.

Represented by Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, he made this known at a ceremony to commemorate the 2017 World Refugees Day in Abuja.

He said the framework would integrate appropriate interventions through effective utilisation of data, research and planning for the return, resettlement, rehabilitation and reintegration of all persons of concerned.

He said the new approach would be a shift from relief dependent measures to real and measurable durable solution strategies.

“Our responsibility is to provide a more coordinated and harmonised approach to the Nigerian humanitarian environment that guarantees that future which they hope for because no one becomes a refugee or an IDP by choice.

“Working with all key humanitarian stakeholders, the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and IDPs shall unveil a National Integrated Strategic Framework for Intervention for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs within the next three months.

“I wish to express my gratitude to the governments of Cameroon, Chad and Niger who hosted and are still hosting Nigerian refugees at the time the insurgents were ravaging.

“This show of solidarity is what we need to survive and confront whatever challenges that we encounter both as a region and as individual nations,’’ Osinbajo said.

He said Nigeria was committed to the smooth implementation of the tripartite agreement with Cameroon and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon.

He appreciated UNHCR and other UN agencies, international and Civil Society Organisations for their support and the military for a successful operation, which contributed to the willingness of displaced persons to return home.

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally displaced persons (NCFRMI), Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, said the World Refugee Day was set aside to reflect on the challenges faced by refugees and how to help to positively shape their future.

She said a survey by the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent revealed that global migration reached unprecedented dimensions with 60 million people currently displaced globally.

She said as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency, about 180,000 Nigerians were living as refugees in Cameroon, Niger and Chad, while 1,409 refugees from other countries with 614 asylum seekers were taking shelter in Nigeria.

Farouq said the new framework contained approach that would effectively and efficiently cater for refugees who seek safety, solace and care in Nigeria.