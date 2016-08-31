FG to set up technology hubs in 8 geo-political zones

•To train 400,000 youths

By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, is set to establish technology hubs across the six geo-political zones in the country, including Lagos and Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said this at the flag off ceremony of Google Digital Training for Youth Empowerment with the theme “Diversifying Nigerian Economy: Enabling youths through digital skills training”.

He said the hubs will be fully resourced with infrastructure and capacity building tools.

“Each hub will be designed to produce relevant innovative technology, solutions to a wide range of business, commercial and government problems. For example, alternative energy solutions, creative technology, public services delivery in health, education and government processes and import substitution, etc.

“Several major technology companies are partnering us in the provision of infrastructure and opportunity in the hubs.

“Also, starting this year, we have budgeted for the training of 65,000 young Nigerians in hardware and soft ware services and more sophisticated software/hardware such as animation. We will also be focusing on technology for media and entertainment…”

The vice president, who represented his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari at the event said Nigeria can lead India as a market for technology and innovation talent.

“This Friday, 30 of the best start up ideas will be exhibiting their innovations at the Presidential Villa at the first Annual Aso Villa Demo Day. The 30 winners will participate in an innovation growth camp for two days (Thursday and Friday).

He said this was why Google, in collaboration with the Federal Government, offered to train 400,000 young people, describing it as “a monumental contribution to the national plan and, in particular, to economic development.”

Osinbajo said, “Everyone of the 400,000 young men and women to be trained is a potential creator of facebook, Uber, Jobberman, Iroko Tv or something that we haven’t even imagined yet”.

Osinbajo advised Nigerian youths to acquire multiple skills for self-employment and economic empowerment.

Also, Minister of Employment, Chris Ngige and his Youth and Sports counterpart, Solomon Dalung, pledged to put their ministries infrastructure available to Google to ensure quality digital training.

Mrs Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, the Google Country Manager, described Nigerian youths as very enterprising and resourceful.

She told the participants to take the training seriously and use the knowledge to improve themselves and the economy of the country.