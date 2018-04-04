The Sun News
FG to rebuild communities destroyed in farmers, herdsmen clashes – Osinbajo
4th April 2018 - Edo street sweepers protest 6 months unpaid salaries
4th April 2018 - FG releases N6b for Fed. Poly Bali
4th April 2018 - Achuzia: Night of tributes to hold in Enugu, Owerri, Asaba
4th April 2018 - Customs unveils new uniform
4th April 2018 - Tell Nigerians how APC funded 2015 campaign, Jang tells Lai Moh’d
4th April 2018 - SWAN re-validates Gov. Wike as sole patron
4th April 2018 - Man bags death sentence for armed robbery
4th April 2018 - How we achieved success against Boko Haram – Buratai
4th April 2018 - Strange illness claims 10 lives in Jigawa
FG to rebuild communities destroyed in farmers, herdsmen clashes – Osinbajo

4th April 2018

Uche Usim, ABuja

Hopes of rebuilding communities destroyed as result of the incessant farmers-herdsmen clashes brightened, on Tuesday, as President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to commence an assessment tour of affected areas to ascertain the extent of damage.

Locals of the affected communities would be absorbed in the reconstruction project.

This was stated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in a release signed by his Spokesman, Laolu Akande.

The statement indicated that the Vice President spoke at an inaugural meeting of the Governing Council of NEMA at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement quoted Osinbajo as saying, “Mr. President has directed that we do a survey and assessment on the damage done to towns cities, communities that have been affected by violence in some parts of the country, including the farmers-herders clashes. NEMA will play a leading role in this and the Presidency will also provide direct support.

“We will involve the people in the affected communities, and not just bring people from outside these communities, in the rebuilding efforts. We will involve people in these villages, artisans and other people in the communities, with required skills so that they can also benefit economically as we rebuild these communities.”

The statement recalled that at the monthly meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on February 15, the Vice President informed the Council that President Buhari had approved the formation of a national Committee to look into the rebuilding of communities affected by the violence in the affected states.

During Tuesday’s inaugural meeting, the Vice President, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Council, congratulated the new members and expressed the hope that the board would continue to be committed to the task ahead, adding that NEMA has been very visible in its role.

“NEMA has been taking on assignments even beyond its mandate. This is a responsibility that we must take seriously,” he said.

The Vice President further urged the agency to devote more to public sensitisation regarding matters of emergency in the country and what the public needs to do in such circumstances.

Osinbajo added that NEMA should engage stakeholders more to participate in addressing its responsibilities, including the private sector and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

At the meeting, the Director-General, NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, made a presentation on the work, role and challenges of the agency.

Meanwhile, the Vice President also today received a delegation from Oxford Business Network for Africa from the Oxford Business School, London, United Kingdom, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Led by Mr. Bayo Owolabi, the delegation thanked the Vice President for his role in Nigeria’s improved ranking in the World Bank Doing Business report, while also commending the Federal Government for its efforts in improving the country’s economy generally, supporting the establishment of technology hubs in the country, among other socio-economic development initiatives.

