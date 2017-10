NIGERIA plans to raise between N270 billion and N330 billion ($857 million – $1.1 billion) in local currency-denominated bonds in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

DMO said it would auction between N135-165 bil- lion worth of bonds maturing in 2021 and the same amount of the debt maturing in 2027.

In its latest issuance calendar, the debt office said the bonds will be re-opened from previously issued debt.

Nigeria expects a shortfall of $7.5 billion for its 2017 budget, which it plans to raise in foreign loans from the World Bank, offshore and domestic markets.