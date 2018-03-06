The Sun News
FG to raise N150bn from green bonds in 2018

— 6th March 2018

The Federal Government would later this year issue green bonds worth N150 billion to the public as a means of increasing climate funding.

Ahmad Salihijo, a Technical Assistant to the Minister of Environment, made this known while speaking at a panel discussion on climate finance work for women and non-state actors in Lagos.

Recall that the country issued its first green bond, which was worth N10 billion last December as part of many efforts directed towards its Paris commitments.

“We will use the success of our first issuance to see how we can issue more. Where we are now, seeing the success of the first issue, our target this year is N150 billion. Already, we are getting more proposals and support,” he said.

“Everybody is excited about the idea of climate funding, everybody wants to be a part of it. Highly reputable organisations within and internationally are supporting us.”

Salihijo said proceeds from the first green bonds issuance are channelled towards three major projects.

“The first project is the Energising Education Project registered with the Federal Ministry of Power under the rural electrification agency, the second project is the Renewable Energy Micro Utility Project (REMU) also under the Federal Ministry of Power and the third project is the afforestation project, which is registered under the Federal Ministry of Environment,” he said.

