WATER

FG to partner varsities on water availability

— 3rd August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has indicated its willingness to collaborate with tertiary institutions to improve the quality and quantity of water across the country.

Executive Director, Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC), Mr. Reuben Habu, stated this, on Saturday, in Abuja, when he received a delegation of postgraduate students, Department of Geography, Badamasi Ibrahim University, led by its Head of Department, Dr. Hadiza Liman, who said the visit was aimed at educating the students on the workings of the water sector.

According to Habu, “It is through collaboration with universities and sharing of data that true productivity and efficiencies can be achieved.

“The Commission will continue to foster synergy between academia and Institutions to improve the quality and quantity of water,” he added.

Meanwhile, a lecturer in the department, Dr. Sam Ibrahim, also explained that the objective of the Excursion was to acquaint the students with issues relating to planning, execution and processes in the sector.

In his remarks, NIWRMC Chief Technical Officer, Engr Peter Sule reiterated the commission’s determination to always train students and partner with sister agencies to drive home the vision of the commission.

Sule, also appealed to members of the National Assembly to consider the passage of the Water Resources Bill, stressing that it will address so many challenges plaguing the sector and at the same time generate revenue.

