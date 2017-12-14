The Sun News
Latest
14th December 2017 - FG to issue debut domestic Green Bond
14th December 2017 - BCI boss, Kola Olugbodi bags fellowship of  IMC
14th December 2017 - NNPC plans 24-hour depot, retail sales to end fuel scarcity
14th December 2017 - Non-implementation of PSC law costs Nigeria N7trn
14th December 2017 - Turkey’s TAV plans bid for 4 Nigerian airports
14th December 2017 - Customs releases 5 suspects detained over restricted items
14th December 2017 - M & B targets forex earnings from herbal medicine export
14th December 2017 - Suspension: SEC urges court to dismiss Oando’s application
14th December 2017 - Reps to arrest 10 oil firms’ CEOs over $250m unremitted fund
14th December 2017 - Dano launches 2 new flavours
Home / Business / FG to issue debut domestic Green Bond

FG to issue debut domestic Green Bond

— 14th December 2017

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced that it would commence sensitisation prospective investors in the Bond through a Roadshow in Abuja and Lagos on December 14 and 15, 2017 ahead of the issuance of its debut Sovereign Green bond.
The Green Bond comes following Nigeria’s endorsement of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change on September 21, 2016. The Paris Agreement aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of Climate Change. Since the signing of the agreement, various countries that are parties to the agreement have initiated several steps aimed at making the environment better.
The Green Bond proceeds will be used to finance projects in the 2017 Appropriation Act that have been certified as Green because of their positive effects on the environment. Amongst the projects to be financed with the proceeds of the Green Bond Issuance are the Renewable Energy Micro Utilities and Afforestation Programmes.
With the Green Bond Issuance, Nigeria will become one of the few countries in the world and indeed the first African country to issue a Green Bond. Moody’s Investors Service has assigned a GB1 (Excellent) Green Bond Assessment to the Issuance.
The DMO is working with the Federal Ministry of Environment towards the Issuance while Chapel Hill Denham is the Financial Advisers to the Transaction.
The offer will be advertised in various media including newspapers and the DMO’s website to enable the public subscribe to the bonds.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG to issue debut domestic Green Bond

— 14th December 2017

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced that it would commence sensitisation prospective investors in the Bond through a Roadshow in Abuja and Lagos on December 14 and 15, 2017 ahead of the issuance of its debut Sovereign Green bond. The Green Bond comes following Nigeria’s endorsement of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change on…

  • BCI boss, Kola Olugbodi bags fellowship of  IMC

    — 14th December 2017

    The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC-Nigeria), has nominated Africa’s leading background screening expert and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of  Background Check International (BCI), Mr Kola Olugbodi, for the Fellowship of the Institute. According to the Director-General of IMC-Nigeria, Professor David Iornem, the fellowship is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions that have…

  • NNPC plans 24-hour depot, retail sales to end fuel scarcity

    — 14th December 2017

    Hopes of early resolution of the current petrol scarcity brightened yesterday, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced plans to commence a 24-hour depot and retail services to improve product distribution. The strategy, if successfully implemented would clear the lingering  fuel queues in Abuja, Lagos and several other states across the country. NNPC Chief…

  • Non-implementation of PSC law costs Nigeria N7trn

    — 14th December 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the amendment of Section 15 of the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) law, which none implementation has cost the nation an estimated $21billion (about N7.602trillion) in revenue to International Oil Companies (IOCs). When the Act is amended, close to $2 billion (about N700 billion) extra…

  • Turkey’s TAV plans bid for 4 Nigerian airports

    — 14th December 2017

    TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS, Turkey’s biggest airport operator, is planning to bid for concession contracts for four airports in Nigeria, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The Istanbul-based company, majority owned by Aeroports de Paris, has already submitted a non-binding bid for the airports, which include those in Lagos and Abuja, the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share