FG to deploy WAI Brigade for attitudinal change campaign

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government is to deploy the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) Brigade of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) for attitudinal change campaign in local communities nationwide.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, stated this while launching the 2017 camp and orientation for volunteers of the Brigade in Paiko, Niger State.

Abari also allayed the fears that the proposed reform of the organisation would lead to enforcement of community order through force and brutality, stressing that the reform would only empower the organisation to persuasively establish discipline in the communities.

Abari explained that the volunteers would use established structures, including traditional rulers and community associations, to ensure proper conduct in society.

He, however, urged the Brigade to increase its cooperation with security agencies, especially in information gathering in communities where insurgency, kidnapping and armed robbery thrived.

He also tasked them to seek support from private sector entrepreneurs in the execution of specific projects in communities.

WAI Brigade was established by law thirty three years ago as the volunteer arm of the NOA with the mandate to ensure discipline and order in communities where they reside.