The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - FG to deploy technology in chasing tax evaders, says Minister
4th July 2017 - Continental integration: SON promises to boost African trade
4th July 2017 - ‘NLNG Act amendment is taxation through back door’
4th July 2017 - Govt to rake in over $1bn from voluntary income, tax declaration
4th July 2017 - Forex: CBN injects $195m into market
4th July 2017 - Osinbajo signs Diaspora Commission Bill
4th July 2017 - Where to invest your money this July
4th July 2017 - Diamond Bank unveils revamped internet banking
4th July 2017 - Internet banking: How to protect your account from scammers
4th July 2017 - NSE ASI down by 1·5%
Home / Business / FG to deploy technology in chasing tax evaders, says Minister

FG to deploy technology in chasing tax evaders, says Minister

— 4th July 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja 

Following the abysmal number of tax-paying Nigerians, the Federal Government yesterday insisted it will deploy latest technologies to confront tax evaders in order to increase compliance under the recently launched Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).  

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun said very few Nigerians pay tax above N20 million, adding that most of them were based in Lagos. 

“Out of about 180 million, less that 1,000 people pay N20 million and above as tax and they are mostly in Lagos. For you to pay N20 million means you earn above N80 million.  Are we saying that other Nigerians elsewhere are not earning up to N80 million annually?, she queried. 

She explained that the signing of an Executive Order by the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Assets Declaration, underlines the seriousness attached to the scheme, which would be vigorously implemented.

The Minister further highlighted that at six per cent tax to GDP ratio, Nigeria’s tax compliance rate was too low as most developed nations were at 30-32 per cent. 

“Prosperous nations have high levels of tax compliance whilst poor nations have low rates. Nigeria aspires to be a prosperous nation, so this problem must be solved”, she said. 

The minister revealed that the government had deployed data mining firms to compile data on thousands of tax payers, which showed the level of non-compliance and tax evasion. 

She cited the Biometric Verification Number (BVN), land registry and other sources within Nigeria as well as data from foreign governments to buttress the gap in tax payment. 

Adeosun also detailed the work of an international asset tracing firm as a source of overseas data.  “Technology has been key in enabling us to build an accurate financial profile for Nigerians and based on the information we gathered, we saw that the level of non-compliance was very high and we knew we had to do something about it.

FG to deploy technology in chasing tax evaders, says Minister In the past, tracking true income and assets would have been difficult but now, it is at the touch of a button”. 

The Minister revealed that further information would automatically become available in 2018 under the Automatic Exchange of Information, to which Nigeria is a party. Nigeria will automatically get information through tax authorities of various countries.

“What VAIDS is doing is giving tax payers, both companies and individuals, a window of opportunity to regularise, to come clean so to speak, to declare fully, to declare honestly. In exchange for full and honest declaration, what we are assuring is that we will waive penalties that should have been levied, waive the interest that should have been paid on overdue tax which is quite considerable, those who declare honestly will not be subject to any investigation or tax audit” she explained.

She added that the scheme is also to help increase tax awareness and education. The Community Tax Liaison Officers, who are graduates recruited through the N-Power programme, would go into their communities, schools and other public places to raise awareness and help increase tax enrollment. We are recruiting a total of 7,500 CTLOs through this scheme.

The Minister gave details of the ‘Tax Thursdays’ programme which will operate  for the next one year, as announced by the Acting President and would see tax awareness activities at State and Federal Government level to improve tax education and increase the number of tax payers from the current 14 million out of 69.5 million who are economically active. 

The Minister gave assurances of the judicious use of funds, saying that “tax payment is part of the civic partnership between people and Government which would enhance participation and accountability.”

On the confidentiality of information generated on individuals, she assured that “all information collected would be treated as strictly confidential and our doors are open. We understand that some people have significant declarations and people can walk in to speak with me. We have already started receiving inquiries”, she noted.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG to deploy technology in chasing tax evaders, says Minister

— 4th July 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja  Following the abysmal number of tax-paying Nigerians, the Federal Government yesterday insisted it will deploy latest technologies to confront tax evaders in order to increase compliance under the recently launched Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).   Speaking in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun said very…

Share

  • Continental integration: SON promises to boost African trade

    — 4th July 2017

    By Bimbola Oyesola As part of the efforts to ensure Nigeria plays its leadership role in the continent, the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON)  has declared that the agency would spare no effort to boost intra and inter-African trade. ​Speaking at the 56th council meeting of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO), in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, ​the Director…

    Share

  • ‘NLNG Act amendment is taxation through back door’

    — 4th July 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), has warned that any amendments to the NLNG Act would lead to double taxation considering that gas suppliers to NLNG already pay the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) 3 per cent levy. General Manager, Production, NLNG, Mr. Tayo Oginni, stated this while briefing international media correspondents and…

    Share

  • Govt to rake in over $1bn from voluntary income, tax declaration

    — 4th July 2017

    Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has assured Nigeria would rake in over a billion dollars from the recent Executive Order signed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on voluntary tax declaration by individuals and corporate organisations. Osinbajo had last Thursday, signed an Executive Order to make room for Nigerians to regularise their taxes, failing which government…

    Share

  • Forex: CBN injects $195m into market

    — 4th July 2017

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in continuation of its drive to ensure liquidity and stability in the foreign exchange (forex) market, has injected another $195 million into various segments of the inter-bank forex market. A breakdown of the figures by the CBN yesterday, Monday, shows that $100 million was offered to authorized dealers in…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share