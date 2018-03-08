The Sun News
FG to deliver 24 housing units to Edo in December

FG to deliver 24 housing units to Edo in December

8th March 2018

The Federal Government announced yesterday it will deliver 24 units of the National Housing Programme in Edo by December.
The housing programme consists of 14 units of two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows and eight units of three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.
The other is a three-storey condominium block of four units of one-bedroom, 16 units of two-bedroom and four units of three-bedroom.
South-south Zonal Director of the Housing Programme in the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Daminabor Oko-Jaja, disclosed this during a media tour of the housing project located at Idumwen-Ehigie, near Benin, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo.
He explained that the project is 100 per cent local content with the design and supervision all from the Ministry, while the contractors, suppliers and artisans are drawn from the local environment.
He said construction work started in March 2017, and that the project has been well funded having attained 80 per cent completion.
“Work commenced on the site on February 23, 2017 with the site clearing and pilation. The contractors commenced work effectively in March 2017.
“Presently, we have 14 contractors on site and the work is at various stages of completion. Four contractors have almost completed their project so far. The contractor handling the condominium has also done his work according to specification. He is presently at the first floor slab stage.”
Oko-Jaja added that the project has impacted positively on the community where it is located, listing some of the beneficiaries to include contractors, suppliers, artisans and food vendors.

 

