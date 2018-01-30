The Sun News
FG to declare emergency in education in April

— 30th January 2018

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has said the Federal Government will declare a state of emergency in the education sector in April.

He disclosed this when he received Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello and some members of his cabinet at the Education Ministry headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

Adamu requested the support of all states governors to do the same in their respective states.

“By the end of April, we are proposing there will be a declaration of state of emergency in the education sector all over the country.

“We request all the state governors to do same in their states and we hope that once this is done our educational sector will improve.

“I will also meet with the governors to appeal to them to give special emphasis to address the problem of low standard of education especially at primary level,” he said.

Earlier, Bello said the state government is revamping the educational sector through provision of good infrastructure in schools and training of teachers.

    Fulani criminal terrorists that do not know even environmental pollution by animals, by so doing, are polluting the natives environments etc., are talking about education in advanced 21st century world. Fulani criminal terrorists with Almajiri practice, underage marriage etc., are talking about education in advanced 21st century world. One can only teach what he knows. What does fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria to know to teach in advanced 21st century world is? Fulani criminal terrorists belong to the desert with cattle rearing which must be accomplished with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

