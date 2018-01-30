FG to declare emergency in education in April
— 30th January 2018
Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has said the Federal Government will declare a state of emergency in the education sector in April.
He disclosed this when he received Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello and some members of his cabinet at the Education Ministry headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.
Adamu requested the support of all states governors to do the same in their respective states.
“By the end of April, we are proposing there will be a declaration of state of emergency in the education sector all over the country.
“We request all the state governors to do same in their states and we hope that once this is done our educational sector will improve.
“I will also meet with the governors to appeal to them to give special emphasis to address the problem of low standard of education especially at primary level,” he said.
Earlier, Bello said the state government is revamping the educational sector through provision of good infrastructure in schools and training of teachers.
