The Sun News
Latest
4th December 2017 - FG to consider police reform
4th December 2017 - Atiku formally joins PDP, says APC has let Nigerians down
4th December 2017 - IBB: PDP national chair position shouldn’t be for highest bidder
4th December 2017 - CBN spends over N3trn in 8 years bailing out banks
4th December 2017 - Terror attack alert: Abuja is safe, FG counters US, UK
4th December 2017 - Maritime Academy not birthright of Oron people –Alalade, Merchant Navy boss
4th December 2017 - Novus Agro Nigeria commodity index for week Nov 22–Nov 29, 2017
4th December 2017 - Maggot farming can keep you smiling to bank
4th December 2017 - Air Peace boss makes NESH list of 100 impactful entrepreneurs
4th December 2017 - TICT unveils Africa’s first female harbour crane operators 
Home / Cover / National / FG to consider police reform

FG to consider police reform

— 4th December 2017

• Moves to end production of International Passports abroad

From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

The Federal Government is planning a far-reaching reforms of the Nigerian Police, Daily Sun learnt yesterday.

Also the government is planning to domesticate the production of International Passports, with the possibility of increasing the fee.

Daily Sun gathered that a draft of the shape and size of the police reforms will be tabled before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by the Minister of Interior, General Abdurahman Dambazzau, between now and January 2018 for approval.

A top official of government, who revealed the plans, said the Minister of Interior was working on getting a date for the submission of the draft of the police reforms to FEC.

He explained that Dambazzau will secure a date from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, for the submission of the memo to FEC.

He said the Federal Government was determined to improve national security and wants to reform the police, in a manner that it could cope with the current security challenges.

Apart from police, the source stated that a number of innovative measures aimed at border control, better policing of the citizens are about to be reeled out by the Ministry of Interior.

On passports, the government official, who does not want his name mentioned, disclosed that a tripartite committee is currently meeting to fashion out the possibility of printing passports in the country.

He said the discussion was being handled by the representatives of Immigration and the Nigerian Printing and Minting Company.

Said he: “Just recently, the minister called the Comptroller-General of Immigrations and asked whether it was not possible to produce passports locally. He told the CG that the company in charge has been producing passports in Maylasia and Singapore since 2007 and that it is no longer cost-effective or safe to keep doing that. By doing that they are exposing Nigerian data to foreign sources.

“The minister has directed that the Immigrations should partner with the minting company and they are already talking.”

The source further stated that the minister, while giving the Directive, told the Immigration and the Mint that if he had his way, his first step would be to stop the contract for the production of Passport booklets but the fear that it would lead to scarcity of booklets and impose hardship on Nigerians informed the gradual process.

Besides the local production of Passports, the Ministry of Interior is also said to be considering fast tract centres, where passports could be secured the same day on payment of a fee.

“On the directive of the minister, the Immigration is working on a fast tract centre, whereby you can get the Passport the same day if you are ready to pay extra,” a source said.

He said the government may consider increasing Passport fees, contending that the cost of producing the Passports was high.

Meanwhile, the source said the Federal Government had concluded arrangements to commence aerial patrols of the borders with the revival of Immigration Air wing.

The plan, he said, was aimed at controlling the influx of herdsmen, illegal immigrants and smugglers.

“The Immigrations has three aircraft. There is one that is almost brand new in that it has few number of flight hours. The Ministry of Interior has decided to revive all that to bring them back in shape. Very soon, we will have aerial patrols at our borders,” another government source said.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG to consider police reform

— 4th December 2017

• Moves to end production of International Passports abroad From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja The Federal Government is planning a far-reaching reforms of the Nigerian Police, Daily Sun learnt yesterday. Also the government is planning to domesticate the production of International Passports, with the possibility of increasing the fee. Daily Sun gathered that a draft of…

  • Atiku formally joins PDP, says APC has let Nigerians down

    — 4th December 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji , Abuja After weeks of speculation about his next political move, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, formally announced his return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Atiku, in a facebook broadcast to his friends confirmed his return to the opposition, which he ditched prior to the 2015 general election. “…Today, I…

  • IBB: PDP national chair position shouldn’t be for highest bidder

    — 4th December 2017

    • We’re working to reposition party, says Wike By Ismail Omipidan Former military president and one of the foundation members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) has cautioned the party leadership and critical stakeholders to avoid the pitfall already placed on its path, by ensuring that the chairmanship position of the…

  • CBN spends over N3trn in 8 years bailing out banks

    — 4th December 2017

    By Omodele Adigun and Uche Usim In about eight years of its effort to sanitise the nation’s banking industry, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has committed over N3 trillion to bail out distressed banks in the country just as the sinking fund established to absorb cost of banking crises in the country has welled…

  • Terror attack alert: Abuja is safe, FG counters US, UK

    — 4th December 2017

    By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi The Federal Government has assured of adequate security measures to thwart any possible terror attack in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and elsewhere around the country. Government said there is no cause for alarm, despite latest travel advisories by some Western countries. At the weekend, the British and United States of America…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share