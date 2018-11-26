Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing in Ebonyi State, Bede Obioha, has expressed optimism that the ongoing federal roads, bridges, and other infrastructures in the South East zone would be completed within record time. He said that given the renewed determination of the government in that direction, he was confident that these works would be completed as at and when due.

Bede expressed his views while conducting the members of the House of Representatives Committee on Works around some ongoing federal roads in the Enugu which connected to Ebonyi State.

He said that with the roads being constructed would bring a new lease of life to the residents of the communities which the roads traversed through their areas.

Although he was satisfied with the level of works done by the contracting companies, he said he has pointed out his reservations for corrections by the contractors.

He said, “Yes, I am satisfied but in one of the projects I have my reservations but I have made my observations known to one of them and we have been trying to streamline things so that the jobs can be moving smoothly. I’m satisfied.”

The Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Tobi Okechukwu, who represents Aninri/Ogwu/Oji River in the National Assembly, called on the contractors to increase their speed in other to ensure that the projects would be completed within record time.

“We have inspected the projects and there are a number of issues that have been raised. We are to get the results of those complaints and after that we can make an assessment of the quality and the level of satisfaction.

“Road construction is not an artwork but science-based. So, we are expecting the results and we have given the supervising engineer, the controller, certain results that we will need”, he said.

The roads inspected include 27.5km Nenwe–Nome–Mburumbu–Nara road and 26km Nenwe–Uduma–Uburu road with spur to Ishiagu–Mile 2 road which is 14 kilometres among others. ENDS