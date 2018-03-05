FG to complete neglected 8-yr-old, 70km ‎Hadejia-Nguru road

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Finally, motorists plying the Hadejia-Nguru road may heave a sigh of relief as the Federal Government has assured of its readiness to eventually complete the abandoned 70 kilometre road construction that was awarded since September 2010 at the cost of N7.5 billion.

Director Highways in charge of the North-west, Engr. Olalokan Busari, said there was a presidential directive to complete all the ongoing road projects within the zone before the end of this year‎.

The Director who stated this, on Sunday, while inspecting ongoing road projects on Hadejia‎, Birniwa and Nguru in Yobe State, told reporters that President Muhammadu Buhari has released enough funds and directs for the immediate completion of all the ongoing Federal Government roads across the nation.

According to him, “Because of the importance of these road to the people within the zone, the Federal Government has released enough funds for the completion of these projects”.

“The phase one of this road has been completed, out of the 70 km, about 32 km was completed while the remaining from Birniwa to Nguru will soon be completed.”

“The road project which was awarded since 2010 has suffered neglect due to poor funding and the recession that characterised the beginning of this administration”, he noted.

He also said “Now that the Federal Government has released enough funds for the completion of the road I can assure you that with the pace with which the contractor is working the road may be commissioned at the end of 2018″.

Adding that, “This road if completed will be of immense ‎benefit to both motorists and communities residing along the road which would definitely improve the economic development and wellbeing of the people in the area.”