The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - FG to complete neglected 8-yr-old, 70km ‎Hadejia-Nguru road
5th March 2018 - Sun Award will spur us to do more – Gov Bagudu
5th March 2018 - 2019: Intimidation by APC threat to democracy – PDP Govs
5th March 2018 - FG promises to rebuild ruins in Southern Kaduna
5th March 2018 - Oil prices climb ahead of OPEC meeting with U.S. shale
5th March 2018 - Ex-LG chairs endorse Gov. Emmanuel for 2nd term
5th March 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Buhari receives Liberian President, George Weah in Aso Rock
5th March 2018 - Russia suggests Tillerson-Lavrov meeting in Ethiopia this week – RIA
5th March 2018 - JUST IN: Finally, Buhari to visit Benue, 4 other states
5th March 2018 - US aircraft carrier in Vietnam for historic visit
Home / National / FG to complete neglected 8-yr-old, 70km ‎Hadejia-Nguru road

FG to complete neglected 8-yr-old, 70km ‎Hadejia-Nguru road

— 5th March 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Finally, motorists plying the Hadejia-Nguru road may heave a sigh of relief as the Federal Government has assured of its readiness to eventually complete the abandoned 70 kilometre road construction that was awarded since September 2010 at the cost of N7.5 billion.

Director Highways in charge of the North-west, Engr. Olalokan Busari, said there was a presidential directive to complete all the ongoing road projects within the zone before the end of this year‎.

The Director who stated this, on Sunday, while inspecting  ongoing road projects on Hadejia‎, Birniwa and Nguru in Yobe State, told reporters that President Muhammadu Buhari has released enough funds and directs for the immediate completion of all the ongoing Federal Government roads across the nation.

According to him, “Because of the importance of these road to the people within the zone, the Federal Government has released enough funds for the completion of these projects”.

“The phase one of this road has been completed, out of the 70 km, about 32 km was completed while the remaining from Birniwa to Nguru will soon be completed.”

“The road project which was awarded since 2010 has suffered neglect due to poor funding and the recession that characterised the beginning of this administration”, he noted.

He also said “Now that the Federal Government has released enough funds for the completion of the road I can assure you that with the pace with which the contractor is working the road may be commissioned at the end of 2018″.

Adding that, “This road if completed will be of immense ‎benefit to both motorists and communities residing along the road which would definitely improve the economic development and wellbeing of the people in the area.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG to complete neglected 8-yr-old, 70km ‎Hadejia-Nguru road

— 5th March 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Finally, motorists plying the Hadejia-Nguru road may heave a sigh of relief as the Federal Government has assured of its readiness to eventually complete the abandoned 70 kilometre road construction that was awarded since September 2010 at the cost of N7.5 billion. Director Highways in charge of the North-west, Engr. Olalokan Busari,…

  • Sun Award will spur us to do more – Gov Bagudu

    — 5th March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has said that the recent award bestowed on him as the Outstanding Best Governor on Agriculture by The Sun Newspaper will spur him to do more to improve the sector. Governor Bagudu, who stated this while hosting Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Muhammad…

  • 2019: Intimidation by APC threat to democracy – PDP Govs

    — 5th March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over alleged intimidation and harassment of its members by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which the party said, was capable of truncating the nation’s democracy. The PDP raised the alarm at a press briefing at the end of an all-night marathon…

  • FG promises to rebuild ruins in Southern Kaduna

    — 5th March 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Federal Government said on Monday that plans are on the way to rebuild the ruins occasioned by herdsmen-farmers clashes in parts of Southern Kaduna so people can continue their normal live. This was disclosed in Kafanchan when the Presidential Committee on Heardsmen-Farmer’s Clashes headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo visited on…

  • Ex-LG chairs endorse Gov. Emmanuel for 2nd term

    — 5th March 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Former elected local government chairmen of Akwa Ibom State  have thrown their weight behind the re-election of Governor  Udom Emmanuel in 2019 gubernatorial election in the state. At a press conference addressed at Luton Park Hotel, Uyo, the state capital, on Monday, by the chairman of the Forum of Elected Former Local…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch.

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share