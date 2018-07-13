– The Sun News
Latest
13th July 2018 - FG to complete all abandoned Water projects – Official
13th July 2018 - Trump, Obama, Katy Perry, others lose followers following Twitter’s account purge
13th July 2018 - Ekiti election must not be rigged – Kogi PDP
13th July 2018 - ‎Supreme Court affirms Victor Oye as APGA national Chair ‎
13th July 2018 - Tennis: Serena Williams’s seven Wimbledon championship titles
13th July 2018 - Serena Williams stands alone on ageless superstar pedestal at Wimbledon
13th July 2018 - Ekiti PDP ends campaign, dissociates self from campaigns
13th July 2018 - Buhari signs an executive order on preservation of assets connected with serious corruption
13th July 2018 - Herdsmen killings: IPOB warns Miyetti Allah
13th July 2018 - For the goose and the gander?
Home / National / FG to complete all abandoned Water projects – Official
Water

FG to complete all abandoned Water projects – Official

— 13th July 2018

NAN

Dr Elijah Aderibigbe, the Director, Irrigation and Drainage, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, has assured that the Federal Government will complete all abandoned water projects in the country.

Aderibigbe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that the step was necessary to see that previous investments in the sector would not be a waste.

According to him, huge sums of money have been invested in some projects, as their completion will be beneficial to all Nigerians.

He, however, noted that some projects had been phased out, as completing them would amount to economic waste, saying the present hectares in the country stood at 70,000.

‘‘The present administration is continuing from where the previous administration stopped, this means that we are not embarking on any new project for now.

‘‘We are actually looking at those projects that are near completion, we are looking at those ones that were abandoned and had reached advanced stages.

‘‘We are revisiting them, the Federal Government is providing money.

‘‘We have called the contractors back to site, so that the benefits will be enjoyed by all Nigerians, especially where the projects are sited.’’

The director said schemes such as the Mamu-Akwa in Anambra and Sabke Irrigation project in Katsina State had been completed and handed over to the primary users through the river basins.

He said efforts were ongoing to convert the schemes in two sources of energy and to also see that issues of sustainability when it comes to operation and maintenance were settled.

According to Aderibigbe, the Shagari Irrigation project in Sokoto State is almost completed.

He said that some projects that were abandoned since the time of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) were being resuscitated to see that Nigerians benefit from the water infrastructure.

He commended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for giving its blessings toward meeting the Revised Estimated Total Cost need for some abandoned projects through priority of attention.

He said irrigated agriculture practice was fast becoming an important sector in the economy.

According to him, this is not surprising because most of the populace rely on agriculture and agro-related activities for their livelihoods.

He, however, added that other benefits of irrigated agriculture include the value chain addition through marketing and transportation in food production.

‘‘The benefits are enormous, even under a farmer, many would be employed when irrigated agriculture works,’’ he added.

He urged Nigerians to take ownership of all water utilities, saying participatory irrigation concept would help to promote sustainability of projects.

He director advised the Water Users Association to play a huge role in maintaining water facilities.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Water

FG to complete all abandoned Water projects – Official

— 13th July 2018

NAN Dr Elijah Aderibigbe, the Director, Irrigation and Drainage, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, has assured that the Federal Government will complete all abandoned water projects in the country. Aderibigbe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that the step was necessary to see that previous investments in the sector would…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti election must not be rigged – Kogi PDP

    — 13th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Kogi State chapter of Peoples Democratic party (PDP), on Friday, has warned that Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State must not be rigged. The PDP members who came in large numbers to the NUJ press centre, Lokoja with various placards said President Muhammad Buhari must ensure that democracy was not truncated…

  • ‎Supreme Court affirms Victor Oye as APGA national Chair ‎

    — 13th July 2018

    The Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed the multiple appeals seeking the sacking of Dr. Victor Oye as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Justice Sidi Bage who delivered the lead judgment of the apex court, dismissed the two appeals filed by a faction of the party led by Chief Martin Agbaso…

  • OGUN

    Ekiti PDP ends campaign, dissociates self from campaigns

    — 13th July 2018

    The Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Mr Jackson Adebayo, has said campaign by the PDP ended on Thursday July 12, 2018 at 11:00p.m. The PDP has therefore dissociated itself from any campaign in whatever method or through publicication of stories or advertorial in newspapers, radio, television or in online newspapers. Jackson said…

  • JERRY GANA

    2019: Nigeria’ll implode if Buhari returns – Gana

    — 13th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja An aspirant for the 2019 presidential poll, under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Jerry Gana, has warned that Nigeria is facing an existential threat in the proportion comparable to the end of Biafra war. Prof. Gana said this when he formally declared intent to to contest for the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share