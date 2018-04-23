The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - FG to channel recovered $322m Abacha loot to social safety nets
23rd April 2018 - 2018 budget: MDAs have complied with FG’s directives –Akabueze
23rd April 2018 - How technology’ll turn Nigeria’s 65m tonne waste to wealth
23rd April 2018 - No air crash investigation’ll last 12 months under my watch –Olateru, AIB boss
23rd April 2018 - With N50,000, smallholders can become greenhouse mushroom success
23rd April 2018 - GCP21, IITA call for support of cassava transformation in Africa
23rd April 2018 - How to invest in small scale bakery
23rd April 2018 - Power sector inefficiency: Economy on the brink of collapse
23rd April 2018 - How Lilypond Terminal’ll work again
23rd April 2018 - How human error crashed Associated Airlines aircraft in Lagos –AIB
Home / Business / FG to channel recovered $322m Abacha loot to social safety nets
Abacha

FG to channel recovered $322m Abacha loot to social safety nets

— 23rd April 2018

…As Emefiele calls for protection of nation’s reserves against external shocks

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has disclosed that the $322,515,931.83 Abacha loot recovered from the Swiss government, and already domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be channeled towards the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCTP) of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

This is even as the Governor of CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has disclosed that the nation’s external reserves now stands at $47.93 billion.

The Minister and the CBN Governor spoke at a joint press briefing at the end of the 2018 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meeting in Washington DC, United States.

The Conditional Cash Transfer is about paying N5,000 monthly to the poor and vulnerable persons in Nigeria. The money is paid bi-monthly at N10,000 for each beneficiary.

“The objective of the National Social Safety Nets Project for Nigeria is to provide access to targeted transfers to poor and vulnerable households under an expanded national social safety net system,” Adeosun said.

Adeosun, who led the Nigerian delegation to the 2018 IMF-World Bank Spring Meeting, also affirmed that the country’s positive growth outlook would be sustained.

She noted that the present growth outlook contrasted with the outlook in 2015, adding that inflation rate was slowing down while the foreign reserves were rising.

Expressing optimism on the Federal Government’s sustenance of the growth trajectory, the Minister, called for vigilance and focus for the country not to fall back into recession.

She said, “we are confident that if we diligently implement our economic plan, we will grow the economy. We have room to grow but other countries do not have rooms to grow.

“By 2019, the growth will be far more robust than the present level in 2018. We are therefore very optimistic in sustaining Nigeria’s economic growth. We are going to use this opportunity to grow our fiscal buffers, and particularly aggressively growing our revenue base.

“The administration has succeeded in building macroeconomic resilience for Nigeria, particularly revising the funding mix, rebuilding fiscal buffers, enhancing foreign exchange reserves and focusing on import substitution strategies.”

On the nation’s domestic debt, the Minister stated that the government would not aggressively grow the debt.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abacha

FG to channel recovered $322m Abacha loot to social safety nets

— 23rd April 2018

…As Emefiele calls for protection of nation’s reserves against external shocks Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has disclosed that the $322,515,931.83 Abacha loot recovered from the Swiss government, and already domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be channeled towards the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCTP) of the…

  • Buhari

    2018 budget: MDAs have complied with FG’s directives –Akabueze

    — 23rd April 2018

    …Says 2019 elections won’t affect implementation  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Director General of Nigeria’s Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, has disclosed that all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have complied with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to submit details of their 2018 budget estimate to the appropriate committees of the National Assembly. The president had last…

  • Onu

    How technology’ll turn Nigeria’s 65m tonne waste to wealth

    — 23rd April 2018

    Omodele Adigun As Nigeria loses over N2.5 billion yearly to gas flaring alone in an age where South African firm, AgriProtein, ramps up multimillion Dollar investments through maggot farming, a technique of converting food waste into protein, the sky may be the limit for the country if it harnesses its 65-million- tonne-annual waste into a…

  • Olateru

    No air crash investigation’ll last 12 months under my watch –Olateru, AIB boss

    — 23rd April 2018

    Louis Ibah As Commissioner/CEO of the Nigeria’s Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr. Akin Olateru is saddled with the responsibility of mobilising and coordinating the investigation of air crashes and serious incidences involving aircraft within Nigeria. His appointment in January 2017 to the job was applauded by industry experts who described it as putting a…

  • mushroom

    With N50,000, smallholders can become greenhouse mushroom success

    — 23rd April 2018

    Steve Agbota; [email protected] 08033302331 In the Nigerian agricultural space, mushroom cultivation is new to people. Many entrepreneurs want to start small with a pilot project before investing substantial capital. This makes sense and is entirely possible. For anybody to be successful in mushroom business, such person must consider greenhouse technology, as it enables farmers to grow round…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share