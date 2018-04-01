The Sun News
Home / National / FG to build N13b prison in Bauchi

FG to build N13b prison in Bauchi

— 1st April 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Federal Government has concluded plans to build a 3,000 capacity north east zonal prison in Bauchi at the cost of N13 billion.

This was disclosed by Special Adviser to Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim Gebi, who is a former federal legislator representing Bauchi local government.

Gebi who was Chairman House Committee on Internal Security, said that federal government plans to build similar prisons in each of the six geo-political zones of the country.

The adviser, elected on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011, said already 25 hectares of land had already been earmarked by the ministry of interior for the zonal prison in Bauchi.

He said that the Bauchi State government is expected to pay compensation as soon as the project starts.

He explained: “I congratulate the people of Bauchi State as a whole. While working in the ministry of interior as an adviser to the minister, I saw an opportunity. We are building six zonal prisons, 3, 000 capacity.

“For example the one for the North West is in Kano so I approached the honourable minister, and after clearing with the governor of my state, fortunately the minister agreed to situate that of the north east in Bauchi”

The former federal lawmaker commended the state governor Mohammed Abubakar and the Dan Maliki of Boto for their collaborative efforts while also thanking the minister the gesture extended to the people of Bauchi.

“This only goes to show that if we collaborate, we will succeed. Just like Senator Ali Wakili didn’t plan to die on the seat, nobody knows tomorrow, nobody knows 2019,” he said.

Gebi described the bickering between Governor Abubakar and some members of the National Assembly from the state notably the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara as unfortunate.

He said: “Rather than being at loggerheads, they should team up and collaborate to bring dividends of democracy to the people of Bauchi.

“The Speaker Dogara has immense power and we need to bring him close to the fold because he controls the budget.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will not come and give us the dividends of democracy. We have to do it ourselves.

“I may not like you but when it comes to functions of the state, the aspirations of our people, we must put our differences aside and work, our people are dying of hunger, illiteracy and insurgents around us but we are too busy fighting.

“So the governor needs his federal legislators and the federal legislators need the governor if truly we want to work for the betterment of our people.

“I am not even a federal lawmaker now and I am not even advising anyone from Bauchi but I advising the minister who is from Kano and through this collaborative effort with the governor we were able to get this N13 billion project to Bauchi”.

