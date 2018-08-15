– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - FG to build 100,000bpd Brownfield refinery in Port Harcourt, Warri
15th August 2018 - 2019: Vote for God-fearing leaders, Nigerians urged
15th August 2018 - One injured, building razed in Anambra kerosene explosion
15th August 2018 - US Embassy suspends Abuja Consular services
15th August 2018 - IPAC issues ultimatum to Adamawa govt. to conduct LG polls
15th August 2018 - Over 100 lost but found children re-united with families in Delta
15th August 2018 - Bye-election: Bauchi gov. reacts to allegation of rigging
15th August 2018 - NASS invasion: Nigerians deserve apology –Okonkwo
15th August 2018 - Igbo leaders seek new constitution before 2019 elections
15th August 2018 - Enugu seals banks, others, over non-payment of N200m taxes
Home / National / FG to build 100,000bpd Brownfield refinery in Port Harcourt, Warri
WARRI

FG to build 100,000bpd Brownfield refinery in Port Harcourt, Warri

— 15th August 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

Efforts to end massive fuel importation were unveiled, on Tuesday, as the Federal Government said it plans to establish a 100,000-barrels-per-day brownfield refinery in Port-Harcourt and Warri, as part of its refinery collocation initiative designed to boost local refining capacity.

This was disclosed by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in a press release by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu.

On efforts being made to achieve self-sufficiency in local refining besides the rehabilitation of the refineries, Ughamadu explained that a group of investors had commenced the process of relocating a refinery that used to be owned by BP from Turkey to Nigeria to be installed near the Port Harcourt Refinery under the NNPC refinery collocation initiative.

“Our collocation initiative aimed at getting private sector investors to bring in brownfield refineries so that they can share facilities is also yielding results.

“For example, there is one that is going to be brought in from Turkey to be located near the Port-Harcourt Refinery. It’s not a modular refinery; it’s a normal refinery with about 100,00bpd capacity. It was owned by BP, but it has been sold off now to the companies that want to bring it over from Turkey to install it here”, he stated.

He said similar plan to establish a brownfield refinery near the Warri Refinery was also in the offing.

“There is another one of about the same size being looked at to be sited near the Warri Refinery. But the one for Port-Harcourt is at a more advanced stage. Our drive at the NNPC, as a leader in the industry, is to expand our local refining capacity and make Nigeria a global refining hub”, he said.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WARRI

FG to build 100,000bpd Brownfield refinery in Port Harcourt, Warri

— 15th August 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja Efforts to end massive fuel importation were unveiled, on Tuesday, as the Federal Government said it plans to establish a 100,000-barrels-per-day brownfield refinery in Port-Harcourt and Warri, as part of its refinery collocation initiative designed to boost local refining capacity. This was disclosed by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in a press…

  • VOTE

    2019: Vote for God-fearing leaders, Nigerians urged

    — 15th August 2018

    …As Catholics begin prayer for Nigerians to vote in good leaders in 2019 Philip Nwosu As the 2019 elections draw near, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Adewale Martins, has advised Nigerians to vote in God-fearing leaders by exercising their franchise wisely. The cleric said that, “Nigeria is in a dilemma, a state of…

  • ANAMBRA

    One injured, building razed in Anambra kerosene explosion

    — 15th August 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Medical experts are presently battling to save the life a middle-aged woman, Mrs. Gift Oroke, who sustained severe burns following kerosene explosion leading to fire outbreak in their apartment at No 7, Dike Ezeagu Street, Ugwuagba Obosi, Anambra State. The explosion also burnt completely, an eight-room service quarters in the apartment destroying…

  • EMBASSY

    US Embassy suspends Abuja Consular services

    — 15th August 2018

    The United States Embassy has suspended consular services and appointments in its Abuja office till further notice. The embassy explained that appointments for visa and for American citizen services have also been put on hold for the time being. It, however, said that Consular operations in Lagos would not be affected, the mission said in…

  • IPAC

    IPAC issues ultimatum to Adamawa govt. to conduct LG polls

    — 15th August 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Adamawa State chapter, has issued a seven days ultimatum to the Adamawa State Government to organise and conduct local government council elections. The state’s chairman of IPAC, Kevin Iliya Agowa, said IPAC would initiate necessary legal action to ensure the state government complies with the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share