Home / National / FG to beef up security in worship centres — Ngige

FG to beef up security in worship centres — Ngige

— 12th August 2017

The Federal Government says it will come up with security plans that would  guarantee the safety of lives and property in worship centres across the country.

Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said this in Amakwa, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo council when he led a delegation to commiserate with the people and government of Anambra State on Saturday.

The delegation was led to St. Philips Catholic Church by Dr Nkem Okeke, Deputy Governor of Anambra and Most Rev. Dr Hillary Okeke, the Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese.

Ngige said the Federal Government would cooperate with Anambra to ensure that the culprits were brought to book.

The minister, who described the attack as heinous, wicked and sacrilegious, said the delegation would report back to the presidency.

He said the Federal Government would also work out a security framework that would protect worshipers anywhere in the country.

Ngige, who was briefed by the Bishop and Parish Priest of the church, Rev. Fr. Jude Onwuaso, said efforts would be made to forestall future recurrence.

In his remarks, the deputy governor said the church was praying for the repentance of the perpetrators.

He said government and the security agencies could go ahead with the hunt for the culprits, but as Christians, the diocese was praying that the masterminds should change their ways.

He called for prayers and support for the victims either directly to the affected families or through the church through its Victims’ Support Fund.

Other members of the delegation included the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama and the Minister of State for Environment, Mr Ibrahim Jubrin. (NAN)

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th August 2017 at 10:22 pm
    That is for Nigeria of terrorists that attacked even worship houses. Republic Of Biafra is a terrorist free country and will defend it as a terrorist free country from October 1st 2017. As for the Ozubulu incident, Republic Of Biafra will define what it is when the animals behind the mess are got- which is a must assignment of Anambra natives and Obiano within time. It is Republic Of Biafra affairs, not Catholic church affairs, poor northern bandits and their thugs in the name of Nigeria, police etc. who must vacate Biafraland before October 1st 2017, has nothing to do in the issue. No one will harm a Biafran and go free. God Is With Us!!!

