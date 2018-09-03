FG to award eastern corridors railways before Dec. – DG VON

Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Federal Government has said it will complete the processes for the award of the eastern corridors railways contract before December this year.

Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu stated this at the weekend, in his contribution at this year’s World Igbo Congress (WIC), held at Embassy Suites, Nashville Tennessee, United States of America.

Okechukwu, in the presentation obtained by Daily Sun in Enugu also displayed three pages of tender process for the eastern corridors railways and other projects, which he said had been completed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

This disclosure came on the heels of cries of marginalisation by the South East; including a recent report by the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) alleging that the federal government failed woefully in the implementation of the 2017 capital budget in the zone.

The DG VON told the audience that the situation at home was not as bad as being painted, especially in the social media, assuring that all hope was not lost in Nigeria.

He emphasised that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on massive critical infrastructure.

“Buhari’s Roads, Rails, Agriculture and Power (RRAP projects) are the most massive infrastructure development ever embarked in Nigeria.

Without being immodest, my understanding is that the eastern corridors railways will be awarded before December, 2018 and construction as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, will commence instantly.

All hope is not lost as being painted; one can reassure my brothers and sisters. Bear in mind as well that some of the South East Governors are also doing well,” Okechukwu declared.

He further said the Federal Government was constructing the Second Niger Bridge on direct contract; and not Private Public Partnership as well as 69 other ancillary roads across the region as applicable in other geo-political zones.