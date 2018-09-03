– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Engineers tackle lawmakers over Enugu-Onitsha Expressway
3rd September 2018 - FG to award eastern corridors railways before Dec. – DG VON
3rd September 2018 - Groups demand referendum on Igbo future
3rd September 2018 - Army denies alleged killings of 30 soldiers by terrorists in Borno
3rd September 2018 - PRP appoints Balarabe Musa BoT chair
3rd September 2018 - Ekweremadu warns against muzzling of opposition
3rd September 2018 - 11 injured, houses, shops vandalised, in Ekiti drivers’ union clash
3rd September 2018 - PDP presidential ticket: Odds favour me, says Kwankwaso
3rd September 2018 - 2019: Group endorses Wike, Ikpeazu, Tambuwal, Ambode, others for second term
3rd September 2018 - Obasanjo commends Gov. Umahi
Home / Cover / National / FG to award eastern corridors railways before Dec. – DG VON
EASTERN CORRIDORS

FG to award eastern corridors railways before Dec. – DG VON

— 3rd September 2018

Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Federal Government has said it will complete the processes for the award of the eastern corridors railways contract before December this year.

Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu stated this at the weekend, in his contribution at this year’s World Igbo Congress (WIC), held at Embassy Suites, Nashville Tennessee, United States of America.

Okechukwu, in the presentation obtained by Daily Sun in Enugu also displayed three pages of tender process for the eastern corridors railways and other projects, which he said had been completed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

This disclosure came on the heels of cries of marginalisation by the South East; including a recent report by the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) alleging that the federal government failed woefully in the implementation of the 2017 capital budget in the zone.

The DG VON told the audience that the situation at home was not as bad as being painted, especially in the social media, assuring that all hope was not lost in Nigeria.

He emphasised that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on massive critical infrastructure.

READ ALSO: Groups demand referendum on Igbo future

“Buhari’s Roads, Rails, Agriculture and Power (RRAP projects) are the most massive infrastructure development ever embarked in Nigeria.

Without being immodest, my understanding is that the eastern corridors railways will be awarded before December, 2018 and construction as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, will commence instantly.

All hope is not lost as being painted; one can reassure my brothers and sisters. Bear in mind as well that some of the South East Governors are also doing well,” Okechukwu declared.

He further said the Federal Government was constructing the Second Niger Bridge on direct contract; and not Private Public Partnership as well as 69 other ancillary roads across the region as applicable in other geo-political zones.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ENUGU ONITSHA

Engineers tackle lawmakers over Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

— 3rd September 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The nation’s policy makers at the weekend came under severe attack by the Nigerian Engineers who tackled them over long delay in completing the dilapidated Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and the mode of appointment of ministers into certain federal ministries. A guest lecturer at the maiden edition of Engr. Emeka Eze Annual Lecture series…

  • EASTERN CORRIDORS

    FG to award eastern corridors railways before Dec. – DG VON

    — 3rd September 2018

    Magnus Eze, Enugu The Federal Government has said it will complete the processes for the award of the eastern corridors railways contract before December this year. Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu stated this at the weekend, in his contribution at this year’s World Igbo Congress (WIC), held at Embassy Suites, Nashville…

  • IGBO

    Groups demand referendum on Igbo future

    — 3rd September 2018

    Sunday Ani A group of Igbo organisations in the Diaspora and at home comprising Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Global Igbo Alliance (GIA), World Igbo Congress (WIC), and Igbo caucus of the Lower Niger Congress (LNC) have called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to organise a referendum for the Igbo people to determine their future…

  • ARMY DENIES

    Army denies alleged killings of 30 soldiers by terrorists in Borno

    — 3rd September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army headquarters, in Abuja, has denied rumours making the rounds that Boko Haram terrorists  killed 30 of its soldiers at Zari village in Guzamala council of Borno State, last Friday. Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, made this known in a telephone interview with Daily Sun, in Abuja, yesterday….

  • BALARABE MUSA

    PRP appoints Balarabe Musa BoT chair

    — 3rd September 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna. Barely 72 hours after he relinquished his position as the National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on health ground, Balarabe Musa has been appointed the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party. The decision was said to have been reached at the national delegates’ conference, held at the weekend in…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share