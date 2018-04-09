FG to achieve Universal Health Coverage target by 2025

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Ministry of Health has commenced arrangements to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2025, by committing to institute mandatory contributory health insurance scheme for all persons who earn an income, whether formal or Informal, and a fund to cover the vulnerable.

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known, on Monday, at a press briefing in commemoration of World Health Day 2018, with the theme, “Universal Health Coverage,” in Abuja.

Ehanire said plans were ongoing to provide physical access to health care with the revitalisation of one functional PHC Center in every political ward to serve citizens, even when they do not immediately have money to pay.

According to the minister, it would help preserve human capital and contribute to productivity and socioeconomic development, while supporting equity, especially among rural dwellers and the urban poor.

He said: “The Government so recognizes PHC Centers as the platform for UHC and is pursuing the rehabilitation of almost 10,000 PHC Centers in NIgeria between now and the end of 2019, the operational design of which shall be the Ward Health System (WHS).

“School children, the elderly and childbearing women will thus also enjoy healthcare access, without risk of financial ruin to their families.

“Our UHC cannot, for now realistically include all health interventions on a sustainable basis.

UHC goes beyond giving a minimum package of health services and is also about growing resources and planning for progressive expansion of coverage with financial protection. It includes service to the populace in form of public health campaigns for clean water, personal and food hygiene, environmental sanitation and balanced nutrition.