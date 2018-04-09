The Sun News
FG to achieve Universal Health Coverage target by 2025

— 9th April 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Ministry of Health has commenced arrangements to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2025, by committing to institute mandatory contributory health insurance scheme for all persons who earn an income, whether formal or Informal, and a fund to cover the vulnerable.

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known, on Monday, at a press briefing in commemoration of World Health Day 2018, with the theme, “Universal Health Coverage,” in Abuja.

Ehanire said plans were ongoing to provide physical access to health care with the revitalisation of one functional PHC Center in every political ward to serve citizens, even when they do not immediately have money to pay.

According to the minister, it would help preserve human capital and contribute to productivity and socioeconomic development, while supporting equity, especially among rural dwellers and the urban poor.

He said: “The Government so recognizes PHC Centers as the platform for UHC and is pursuing the rehabilitation of almost 10,000 PHC Centers in NIgeria between now and the end of 2019, the operational design of which shall be the Ward Health System (WHS).

“School children, the elderly and childbearing women will thus also enjoy healthcare access, without risk of financial ruin to their families.

“Our UHC cannot, for now realistically include all health interventions on a sustainable basis.

UHC goes beyond giving a minimum package of health services and is also about growing resources and planning for progressive expansion of coverage with financial protection. It includes service to the populace in form of public health campaigns for clean water, personal and food hygiene, environmental sanitation and balanced nutrition.

  • AAUA protest

    AAUA students ground Akure, protest hike in tuition

    — 9th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Students of Ondo State Government-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), on Monday, took to the streets in Akure, the state capital, to protest against the sudden hike in their tuition fees. The students numbering over 1,000 barricaded major roads in the state capital, thereby preventing vehicular and human movements for several hours….

  • Buhari 2019: God has answered our prayers – PDP scribe

    — 9th April 2018

    Madugba Agaju, Katsina National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, has reacted to the reported decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019 saying that, ‘God has answered our prayers.’ Tsauri explained to Daily Sun in an interview, on Monday, in Katsina that, “The President’s decision is a…

  • JIGAWA IMPOUNDS

    Customs generates N4b in Kano, Jigawa borders

    — 9th April 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano/Jigawa states’ Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) has generated a total of N4 billion in the first quarter of 2018. Comptroller of Customs  in the Command, Alhaji Abba Yusuf Kyari, who disclosed this, explained that the figure generated represented a surplus  of N609 million of their  N3 billion quarterly…

  • Wale Odunsi THREAT to life

    Journalist petitions Police over threat to life by Gov Bello’s Chief of Staff

    — 9th April 2018

    Mr. Wale Odunsi, Deputy Editor of DAILY​​POST, has petitioned the Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, over an alleged threat to his life. In a petition submitted to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday April 9, Odunsi stated that Mr, Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello threatened…

