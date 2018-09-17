FG tasks researchers, inventors on patent rights adoption

Samuel Bello, Abuja

At a time when the country just exited recession and the economy remains fragile, the Federal Government has harped on the need for all investors and innovators to make their products available for patent rights.

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who stated this over the weekend, at the 2018 edition of the African Day for Technology and Intellectual Property, in Abuja, said technology transfer and acquisition added with a friendly Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) environment would, no doubt, enhance innovation activities and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Onu pointed out that Nigeria has really made progress with the impressive increase in the number of patents from 16 in 2016 to over 50 in 2017.

READ ALSO: C’ River PDP crisis deepens, as stakeholders kick over ‘hijack’ of party structure

He, however, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck for multiple achievements in the nearest future.

Said he, “No nation in history in the ancient and modern world has ever developed without the deployment of science and technology.

“Recent global development has made it evident that natural resources endowment is no longer the prime source of natural wealth and prosperity.”