– The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2018 - FG tasks researchers, inventors on patent rights adoption
17th September 2018 - C’ River PDP crisis deepens, as stakeholders kick over ‘hijack’ of party structure
17th September 2018 - Many dead, several injured in renewed attacks on Nasarawa community
17th September 2018 - FIDA to build shelter for displaced persons in Benue
17th September 2018 - One dead as Senator escapes assassination in Taraba
17th September 2018 - Resign now, Akeredolu tells aides seeking elective offices
17th September 2018 - APC’ll win 2019 elections, FG insists
17th September 2018 - Rights group offers free legal aid to 7 prisoners in Onitsha
17th September 2018 - Imo guber: Eche wants level-playing field for aspirants
17th September 2018 - I rejected PDP’s automatic ticket to join APC – Onyejiocha
Home / National / FG tasks researchers, inventors on patent rights adoption
RESEARCHERS

FG tasks researchers, inventors on patent rights adoption

— 17th September 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

At a time when the country just exited recession and the economy remains fragile, the Federal Government has harped on the need for all investors and innovators to make their products available for patent rights.

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who stated this over the weekend, at the 2018 edition of the African Day for Technology and Intellectual Property, in Abuja, said technology transfer and acquisition added with a friendly Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) environment would, no doubt, enhance innovation activities and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Onu pointed out that Nigeria has really made progress with the impressive increase in the number of patents from 16 in 2016 to over 50 in 2017.

READ ALSO: C’ River PDP crisis deepens, as stakeholders kick over ‘hijack’ of party structure

He, however, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck for multiple achievements in the nearest future.

Said he, “No nation in history in the ancient and modern world has ever developed without the deployment of science and technology.

“Recent global development has made it evident that natural resources endowment is no longer the prime source of natural wealth and prosperity.”

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RESEARCHERS

FG tasks researchers, inventors on patent rights adoption

— 17th September 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja At a time when the country just exited recession and the economy remains fragile, the Federal Government has harped on the need for all investors and innovators to make their products available for patent rights. Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who stated this over the weekend, at the 2018 edition…

  • STAKEHOLDERS

    C’ River PDP crisis deepens, as stakeholders kick over ‘hijack’ of party structure

    — 17th September 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar The crisis rocking Cross River chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appears unabated as some stakeholders have raised the alarm over the hijack of party structure by Abuja-based politicians, fuelling speculations of internal rift within the party leadership. The stakeholders, made of some senior citizens, former Assembly members, Councillors and former…

  • NASARAWA

    Many dead, several injured in renewed attacks on Nasarawa community

    — 17th September 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia The crisis rocking the Bassa and Egbura communities in Toto local Government Area of Nasarawa State and some neighboring communities in Kogi State have claimed many lives. At the weekend, Shafa -Abakpa community in Toto Local Government Area which is predominantly Egbura, was attacked with heavy loss of lives by unknown militia…

  • FIDA

    FIDA to build shelter for displaced persons in Benue

    — 17th September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA) Nigeria, Benue State chapter, has disclosed that plans are underway to build a shelter where displaced women and their children could all be accommodated until they can go back to their homes. Newly-elected President of FIDA Benue, Dr. Magdalyne Dura disclosed this, at the weekend,…

  • ASSASSINATION

    One dead as Senator escapes assassination in Taraba

    — 17th September 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo One person has been confirmed dead and others injured after a failed attempt by persons suspected to be factional members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), attacked Sen. Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, who confirmed the incident…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]