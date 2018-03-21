The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - FG tasks new ECOWAS leadership on security, others
21st March 2018 - Bauchi trains 1400 security agents on counterterrorism, intelligence gathering
21st March 2018 - JUST IN: Dapchi Girls arrive Maiduguri
21st March 2018 - IGP moves to rescue 3 Delta communities from grips of herdsmen
21st March 2018 - RMAFC cautions against sale of national assets
21st March 2018 - JAMB: Mixed reactions trail release of 2018 UTME results
21st March 2018 - JUST IN: Released Dapchi Girls moved to Maiduguri en route to Abuja
21st March 2018 - APC masterminded kidnap, release of Dapchi Girls: PDP official claims
21st March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Tony Elumelu at 55
21st March 2018 - Ekiti govt. approves N253.6m Bursary/Scholarships for 3,516 own students
Home / National / FG tasks new ECOWAS leadership on security, others

FG tasks new ECOWAS leadership on security, others

— 21st March 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has asked the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take very seriously issues of security in the West African sub-region.

The government also called on the ECOWAS Commission to take very seriously the Economic development of the region and the fight against corruption.

Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, disclosed the outcome of a courtesy visit by the ECOWAS President, Jean Claude Brou, to the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukka Ibrahim, to journalists, in Abuja.

Elias-Fatile said the ECOWAS Commission President, during the visit, further expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for what the nation has been doing in supporting ECOWAS.

Brou, Elias-Fatile added, assured Nigeria of his commitment to achieving the goals and objectives of the commission, especially by raising the standard of living of citizens of the Community through social economic development.

“The Minister of State underscored some particular points at that meeting. First, she underscored the successes recorded in ECOWAS’ Trade Liberation Scheme (ETLS) and the Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services.

“At that meeting, she identified key areas of concern to the present administration which she wants the ECOWAS Commission, especially through the President of the Commission to take very seriously. First is security, economic development and anti-corruption.

“She implored the commission to unite against, and see whatever the commission can do to support countries in the sub-region in their fight against terrorism which has really bedeviled some member states,” Elias-Fatile said.

Elias-Fatile further said that the Minister of State also highlighted the problems of the internally displaced persons in the northeast and urged the ECOWAS Commission President to attend to their resettlement and their welfare.

She further said the development confirmed that Nigeria’s relations with ECOWAS is improving by the day.

Elias-Fatile said Brou had prior to taking over the leadership of the Commission, visited the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

“At that meeting, the Minister assured him of good working relations and Nigeria’s support to assist him to achieve the objectives of the commission. The Minister also informed him of some particular areas which he would need to attend to in order to make his time eventful and successful.

“And the new president also called for closer ties with the ministry to be able to achieve the goals of the Commission,” Elias-Fatile added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed claims on Human Right Radio on the ill-treatment of Nigerians in Malaysia.

Elias-Fatile who briefed journalists in Abuja, said of particular interest to the ministry is that it appeared that the Nigerian Mission in Malaysia was insensitive to the welfare of Nigerians in Malaysia.

“It is an opportunity to let you know that all Nigerian diplomats have not just been trained, but always conscious of one primary fact, in addition to relating with the government of the host country, the welfare of Nigerians in any country where they are domiciled. We don’t joke with that,” Elias-Fatile said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG tasks new ECOWAS leadership on security, others

— 21st March 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government has asked the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take very seriously issues of security in the West African sub-region. The government also called on the ECOWAS Commission to take very seriously the Economic development of the region and the fight against corruption. Spokesperson,…

  • Bauchi trains 1400 security agents on counterterrorism, intelligence gathering

    — 21st March 2018

    Paul Orude, As Nigerians react to the release of the abducted Dapchi Girls by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, Bauchi State Government has trained 1400 paramilitary personnel to tackle security challenges in the state. Daily Sun learnt that the security personnel were trained by the Bauchi State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps…

  • JUST IN: Dapchi Girls arrive Maiduguri

    — 21st March 2018

    The recently released Dapchi Girls have arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The 105 girls, who were freed by their terrorist abductors Boko Haram earlier today, were driven in a convoy of military vehicles and mini buses, arriving at the 79 Composite Group of the Nigerian Air Force at about 5:16 PM Wednesday evening. The…

  • IGP moves to rescue 3 Delta communities from grips of herdsmen

    — 21st March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba There are indications that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, to dislodge suspected herdsmen who had held three communities hostage in the state. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had, last week, raised the alarm that three communities in…

  • RMAFC cautions against sale of national assets

    — 21st March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Following proposals in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) that the Federal Government reduced its equity in the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Federation’s Joint Venture oil and gas assets, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has warned against such moves, saying it could be injurious to the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share