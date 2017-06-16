The Sun News
Latest
16th June 2017 - FG tasks military to find lasting solution to herdsmen, farmers clashes
16th June 2017 - Governments’ve failed Nigerians –Okogie
16th June 2017 - Quit notice: Uzodinma urges Igbo to remain calm
16th June 2017 - IPOB rejects Igbo leaders’ meeting with Osinbajo
16th June 2017 - Quit notice: Osinbajo convenes joint meeting of Igbo, Arewa leaders next week
16th June 2017 - APC expels Jibrin, suspended Rep
16th June 2017 - Osinbajo, Emir of Kano in closed-door meeting
16th June 2017 - Shake-up as Navy redeploys 21 Admirals, appoints 5 new FOCs, others
16th June 2017 - How Evans defied prophet’s warning days before arrest
16th June 2017 - Obiano sets new standards in IGR generation
Home / Cover / National / FG tasks military to find lasting solution to herdsmen, farmers clashes

FG tasks military to find lasting solution to herdsmen, farmers clashes

— 16th June 2017

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali has called on participants at the Army War College to come up with possible and lasting solutions to end herdsmen/farmers clashes, kidnapping, cattle rustling and communal clashes in the country.

Dan-Ali, who said the menace of herdsmen is becoming an embarrassment and source of worry to government, noted that the solution to such crisis can only be tackled at strategic level, which is what the college is all about.

The minister attributed successes recorded in the counter-insurgency war to the application of professionalism by the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The minister, who made this known at the inauguration of Army War College Course 1/2007, commended the armed forces for  degrading Boko Haram’s capacity, shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration came into power.

He noted that the Buhari administration is focused on training and providing purposeful leadership for the military, also said government will acquire the necessary equipment for the military to end the counter-insurgency war.

“Procurement of new equipment, coupled with good leadership, has boosted the morale of troops, which led to the numerous successes recorded in the fight against terrorism.

“Additionally, the rate of crimes, such as kidnapping, cattle rustling and even communal clashes are all on the decrease…

“We must, therefore, continue to train our soldiers, in order to sustain these gains.”

While assuring the military of continuous support of government in its drive towards professionalising the institution, the minister said “already, government is acquiring necessary equipment required by the military to prosecute the war against insurgency in the North-East.

“New platforms are already awaiting final clearance from Tin Can Island  in Lagos and, very soon, they will be inserted into Operation Lafiya Dole,” he added.

On the crisis in the Niger Delta region, the minister said the matter is being handled at the highest level which, he said, has brought militancy to an “all time low”.

While noting that the army war college was established to develop the capacities of officers at the operational level, Dan-Ali said “the establishment of war colleges by the three services of the Nigerian Armed Forces underscores the importance this administration places on the improvement and development of our professional military education.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG tasks military to find lasting solution to herdsmen, farmers clashes

— 16th June 2017

From Molly Kilete, Abuja Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali has called on participants at the Army War College to come up with possible and lasting solutions to end herdsmen/farmers clashes, kidnapping, cattle rustling and communal clashes in the country. Dan-Ali, who said the menace of herdsmen is becoming an embarrassment and source of worry to…

Share

  • Governments’ve failed Nigerians –Okogie

    — 16th June 2017

    By Emma Njoku Former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Catholic Archbishop Emeritus, Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie has said Nigerians have been let down by elected public officers at all the three tiers of government in the country. The former Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, in a statement titled: “Deprivation and agitation: A…

    Share

  • Quit notice: Uzodinma urges Igbo to remain calm

    — 16th June 2017

    By Zika Bobby Senator Hope Uzodinma has urged Igbo in the North to remain calm over the quit notice threat by Arewa Youths. The  Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, in a statement yesterday also told relevant security agencies to investigate the threat and ensure those involved are brought to book. He said…

    Share

  • IPOB rejects Igbo leaders’ meeting with Osinbajo

    — 16th June 2017

    The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday condemned the meeting of Igbo leaders with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo. They described those involved in the gathering as a few compromised political jobbers from core Igbo states of Biafraland. The group noted that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had made it clear that any dialogue with the…

    Share

  • Quit notice: Osinbajo convenes joint meeting of Igbo, Arewa leaders next week

    — 16th June 2017

    • Ohanaeze urges Ndigbo to be patient Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, will next week convene a joint meeting of leaders of the Northern  and their South-eastern counterparts.      The proposed meeting is in continuation of ongoing ethnic parley to resolve the impasse and tension created by the recent quit notice on Igbo living in…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share