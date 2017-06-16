FG tasks military to find lasting solution to herdsmen, farmers clashes

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali has called on participants at the Army War College to come up with possible and lasting solutions to end herdsmen/farmers clashes, kidnapping, cattle rustling and communal clashes in the country.

Dan-Ali, who said the menace of herdsmen is becoming an embarrassment and source of worry to government, noted that the solution to such crisis can only be tackled at strategic level, which is what the college is all about.

The minister attributed successes recorded in the counter-insurgency war to the application of professionalism by the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The minister, who made this known at the inauguration of Army War College Course 1/2007, commended the armed forces for degrading Boko Haram’s capacity, shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration came into power.

He noted that the Buhari administration is focused on training and providing purposeful leadership for the military, also said government will acquire the necessary equipment for the military to end the counter-insurgency war.

“Procurement of new equipment, coupled with good leadership, has boosted the morale of troops, which led to the numerous successes recorded in the fight against terrorism.

“Additionally, the rate of crimes, such as kidnapping, cattle rustling and even communal clashes are all on the decrease…

“We must, therefore, continue to train our soldiers, in order to sustain these gains.”

While assuring the military of continuous support of government in its drive towards professionalising the institution, the minister said “already, government is acquiring necessary equipment required by the military to prosecute the war against insurgency in the North-East.

“New platforms are already awaiting final clearance from Tin Can Island in Lagos and, very soon, they will be inserted into Operation Lafiya Dole,” he added.

On the crisis in the Niger Delta region, the minister said the matter is being handled at the highest level which, he said, has brought militancy to an “all time low”.

While noting that the army war college was established to develop the capacities of officers at the operational level, Dan-Ali said “the establishment of war colleges by the three services of the Nigerian Armed Forces underscores the importance this administration places on the improvement and development of our professional military education.”