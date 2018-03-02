The Sun News
Home / Business / FG targets zero food import –Buhari

FG targets zero food import –Buhari

— 2nd March 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration was already targeting a regime of self-sufficiency in food production and consumption.

To this end, the President stated that the Federal Government is radically cutting down on imports of agricultural products that depleted the country’s foreign reserve in the past.

Buhari stated this when he received Letter of Credence from the High Commissioner of Republic of Singapore to Nigeria, Mr Lim Sim Seng, at the State House, Abuja on Thursday. He said the era of high import bills on food was fast becoming a thing of the past with growing investments in the agricultural sector, favourable weather and collective will of Nigerians to start feeding themselves and exporting products.

“I am very pleased with the relationship we have with Singapore, and we are benefiting a lot from your experiences and investment.

“Recently, I was in Kaduna to commission one of your investments in agriculture.

“We are happy that you are also looking at the agricultural sector because that is integral to our economic blueprint for diversifying the economy,’’ he said.

