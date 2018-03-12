The Sun News
Latest
12th March 2018 - FG targets 10,000 jobs in fresh agric investments
12th March 2018 - Ekiti students hold Pro-Fayose rally to counter dissenting faction
12th March 2018 - FG, NEMA called to intervene after Yenagoa rainstorm
12th March 2018 - Passenger plane crash kills 50 at Kathmandu airport
12th March 2018 - Edo church re-skills Libya returnees
12th March 2018 - FG hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda, Omotola on awards
12th March 2018 - 2019: Why Ogun East should produce next gov –Adebutu 
12th March 2018 - Amnesty: Those clamouring for my sack want ‘business as usual’ –Boroh 
12th March 2018 - Land use charge’ll ensure social re-distribution of growth, equity –CPA
12th March 2018 - Wike is Rivers’ God-sent governor –PDP
Home / Cover / National / FG targets 10,000 jobs in fresh agric investments

FG targets 10,000 jobs in fresh agric investments

— 12th March 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Authority (NSIA) and the UFF Agri-investment have pooled together a multi-million dollar fund tagged UFF-NAIC Agriculture Fund for onward investments in a fully integrated farm in Nasarawa State.

When it kicks off, at least 10,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created, in addition to 500 support services and small businesses.

According to the Managing Director of NSIA, Uche Orji, the investment comprises a broad acreage of Maize and Soya beans farms integrated into a system of feed mills and storage silos.

He added that additional capital will be deployed towards expanding the farm’s existing infrastructure, increasing installed capacity and enhancing the overall quality and quantity of output.

“With this investment, the fund will acquire and develop a 3,500 hectarages of land, of which 2,300 hectres are arable. The capital injection will be used to construct and install state of the art irrigation infrastructure, water reservoirs, grain storage and processing facilities. Also, the farming operations will be expanded to serve as input sources to the processing plant. By modernizing the farm’s operations and backward integrating, it is expected that crop yield will improve significantly and a two season (wet and dry season) farming will be achieved going forward.

“The expanded infrastructure is projected to increase the mills output tonnage by 60 per cent, while the combination of a centre-pivot irrigation system and surface drip lines will be deployed to increase water application across the farm.

Orji said NSIA and UFF’s interest in the agriculture sector in Nigeria was underpinned by a shared vision of the significant socio-economic opportunities that exist. The investment is expected to promote income-generating opportunities for small holder famers under an out-grower scheme and related services.

“Overall, the investment is expected to stimulate economic activities that will lead to the creation of jobs and improvements in quality of life”, he added.

Also commenting on the investment, UFF Joint Managing Director, Erwin Bouland, said:

“The investment in the farm in Nasarawa provides the first co-investment opportunity in Nigeria. The asset is complementary to existing portfolio holdings in that it offers geographic, climatic and farming type diversification.

“The lease model, coupled with the water security provided by this investment, fits with our objectives of reduced risk and consistent income provision for our institutional client base. UFF leverage highly productive assets by introducing investment in technology that creates exciting long-term opportunities for the Fund,” he explained.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG targets 10,000 jobs in fresh agric investments

— 12th March 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Authority (NSIA) and the UFF Agri-investment have pooled together a multi-million dollar fund tagged UFF-NAIC Agriculture Fund for onward investments in a fully integrated farm in Nasarawa State. When it kicks off, at least 10,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created, in addition to 500 support services and…

  • Ekiti students hold Pro-Fayose rally to counter dissenting faction

    — 12th March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Students of tertiary institutions in Ekiti State, organised by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), have disassociated themselves from an alleged plan by NANS zone D to stage an anti-government protest. They instead have shut down the state capital, Ado Ekiti, staging a support rally for the Governor Ayodele Fayose…

  • FG, NEMA called to intervene after Yenagoa rainstorm

    — 12th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa House of Representatives member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma, Hon Douye Diri, has appealed to the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) to urgently come to the aid of Biseni community in Yenagoa local government area over the rainstorm that destroyed houses, churches and farmlands in the community last week. Diri, who…

  • Edo church re-skills Libya returnees

    — 12th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin In order to complement the effort of the state and the federal government in addressing illegal migration, the Church of God Mission International is rehabilitating hundreds of victims of human trafficking in Edo state through skill acquisition. The General Overseer of the Church of God Mission Arch Bishop Margaret E. Idahosa said…

  • FG hails Mo Abudu, Chimamanda, Omotola on awards

    — 12th March 2018

    The Federal Government has congratulated Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, on the honours recently bestowed on them on the global stage. He called them great ambassadors of Nigeria. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the three honourees are iconic women in the Creative Industry, who have brought great honour, not…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share