FG takes financial literacy to schools
— 3rd November 2017
From Uche Usim, Abuja
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Friday took its campaign on excellent savings culture and financial literacy to secondary school students across the country.
In Abuja, the Corporation held several coaching lessons for over 3,000 students as part of the activities to mark the World’s Savings Day.
Speaking at the educative session at Government Secondary School Gwagwalada, an official of NDIC and Centre Coordinator of the World Savings Day programme, Hajiyah Hawwau Gambo said imbibing the savings culture at an early stage remains a good financial trait that must be encouraged.
She said the event was scheduled at three different locations, namely Gwagwalada, Bwari and Keffi with each location hosting six different schools.
She urged the students to cultivate the habit of banking and saving their funds no matter how little.
Addressing the students, the Principal, Government Secondary School Gwagwalada (the host school), Mallam Sani Ladan who was represented by his Vice, Mrs Chinwe Ayagiri described the NDIC programme as key.
She said: “this is a very important programme. I implore the students to listen, learn and put into practice whatever they will learn here today because saving is very important for us all to live financially stable lives.
“If you cannot save one naira from N5, then you cannot save N10 from N50. What you learn today is your backbone, what you learn here today is a guarantee that you will not know poverty.
“So learn it and above all imbibe it. Most of us are not scared of retirement because every month we save a particular percentage of our salaries” she admonished.
In his remarks at the event, the Head of Department, Secondary Education Board, Mr. Goro Alhamadu hailed the NDIC for the programme, describing as an eye opener.
“We are grateful for this opportunity to teach our children the need to start saving up early in life. What you learn here will build you and it will also go a long way in making this country a better place”.
The students were thought the meaning of savings, reasons for saving, how to save money as students and about NDIC and its responsibilities. They also had the opportunity to ask questions bothering them with regards to the nation’s banking system.
