The Sun News
Latest
24th March 2018 - FG tackling youth unemployment –Buhari
24th March 2018 - Fear of failure is a business killer
24th March 2018 - B.M.Dzukogi: My interest in young writers
24th March 2018 - Nigeria Prize for Literature: Search for new laureate begins
24th March 2018 - Songwriters: Uncelebrated heroes in the creative industry
24th March 2018 - The book process and trade in Nigeria
24th March 2018 - Budget padding saga: Jibrin eats the humble pie
24th March 2018 - Declare state of emergency in Benue, Taraba now –Miyetti Allah
24th March 2018 - Voting for Buhari will not give Igbo Presidency –Ex-Gov. Udenwa
24th March 2018 - 2019: Tambuwal, Wamakko working against Buhari –Dahiru Yabo, APC Chieftain
Home / National / FG tackling youth unemployment –Buhari

FG tackling youth unemployment –Buhari

— 24th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the Federal Government is committed to tackling youth unemployment in Nigeria through the introduction of various initiatives which the youths can utilize to become gainfully employed.

The President who spoke in Anambra State while presenting the Visitor’s address at the 12th convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka listed such initiatives to include N-Power, the Bank of Industry Youth Entrepreneurship Support, (YES) and the Bank of Agriculture and Central Bank of Nigeria support schemes.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah,  President Buhari  said today’s global economy , of which Nigeria is part , is driven by private sector creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship which he noted requires persons equipped with the requisite skills ready for mobilsation through adequate support to enable them create employment for themselves and through that also for others or go into skill –based jobs in the private sector.

He restated the commitment of the Federal Government to giving special consideration to education, particularly tertiary education, within the constraints of available financial resources and the competing needs of other sectors of the economy.

Earlier in an address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Eberendu Ahaneku stated that in the intervening period between the 11th and 12th convocation of the University, his administration has remained focused on its vision and mission to bring the University to national and international limelight through the quality of teaching , research and public service.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG tackling youth unemployment –Buhari

— 24th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Aloysius Attah, Onitsha President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the Federal Government is committed to tackling youth unemployment in Nigeria through the introduction of various initiatives which the youths can utilize to become gainfully employed. The President who spoke in Anambra State while presenting the Visitor’s address at the 12th convocation ceremony of…

  • Declare state of emergency in Benue, Taraba now –Miyetti Allah

    — 24th March 2018

    •Ortom wants to destroy Fulani economy National President, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo (Lamido Fulbe) is extremely worried over the farmers/herdsmen crises and wants an immediate end to the situation. He spoke to WILLY EYA on various issues and recommended the declaration of a state of emergency in Benue and Taraba…

  • Voting for Buhari will not give Igbo Presidency –Ex-Gov. Udenwa

    — 24th March 2018

    Imo guber : We’ll resist imposition of Okorocha’s son-in-law Former governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa has expressed worries over the spate of violence in the country. He believes that the All Progressives Congress(APC) has no solutions to the situation. In this interview with WILLY EYA, he spoke on various issues including the determination…

  • 2019: Tambuwal, Wamakko working against Buhari –Dahiru Yabo, APC Chieftain

    — 24th March 2018

    Alhaji Dahiru Yusuf Yabo is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Sokoto State, and an avid supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. He was  the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) governorship candidate in the state in 2011. Yabo is also a member of a political frontier known as APC Adalci Buhari SAK, a group…

  • Edo hands over father, 2 sons to police for defiling minor

    — 24th March 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin The Edo State government has handed over a 70-year-old man, Francis Ezomo, and his two sons, Nosa Ezomo, 26 and Festus Ezomo, 29, to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl, a relative of Mr. Francis Ezomo’s wife. The acting Chairman of the Edo…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share