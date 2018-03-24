FG tackling youth unemployment –Buhari

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the Federal Government is committed to tackling youth unemployment in Nigeria through the introduction of various initiatives which the youths can utilize to become gainfully employed.

The President who spoke in Anambra State while presenting the Visitor’s address at the 12th convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka listed such initiatives to include N-Power, the Bank of Industry Youth Entrepreneurship Support, (YES) and the Bank of Agriculture and Central Bank of Nigeria support schemes.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, President Buhari said today’s global economy , of which Nigeria is part , is driven by private sector creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship which he noted requires persons equipped with the requisite skills ready for mobilsation through adequate support to enable them create employment for themselves and through that also for others or go into skill –based jobs in the private sector.

He restated the commitment of the Federal Government to giving special consideration to education, particularly tertiary education, within the constraints of available financial resources and the competing needs of other sectors of the economy.

Earlier in an address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Eberendu Ahaneku stated that in the intervening period between the 11th and 12th convocation of the University, his administration has remained focused on its vision and mission to bring the University to national and international limelight through the quality of teaching , research and public service.