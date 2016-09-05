The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2016 - Register your hotels, or else – Lagos warns operators
5th September 2016 - Sea pirates ravage Bonny, people demand security
5th September 2016 - Nasarawa Floods: State lawmakers call for intervention
5th September 2016 - ROHR CAN ROAR
5th September 2016 - Can Rohr clear the rot?
5th September 2016 - DISASTER THAT WAITED TO HAPPEN
5th September 2016 - Energy: Why IOCs can’t meet fuel marketers’ forex demand
5th September 2016 - Maritime: How Nigerian Ports’ automation’ll drive govt revenue
5th September 2016 - How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency
5th September 2016 - Agric: Nigeria can earn N2.5trn from sugarcane farming
Home / Cover / National / FG tackles US congressman
Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

FG tackles US congressman

— 5th September 2016

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday reacted to a call by a United States Congressman to refrain from selling warplanes and other military equipment to Nigeria describing it as engaging in a fancy flight.
It said Marino’s published letter to Secretary of State, Senator John Kerry, asking the US to withhold security assistance to Nigeria was based on some imaginary infraction by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made this known in a statement said Marino was poorly informed about the issues he commented on, saying he was sadly out of tune with reality.
Mohammed, who noted that the Boko Haram insurgency was not just a Nigerian problem but a regional and international crisis wondered why Marino did not take the pains to get first-hand information from the US Embassy in Nigeria or any other credible source before engaging in what according to him was  a mere ‘propaganda of his own imagination’.
“Insecurity anywhere is insecurity everywhere. Had Congressman Marino understood this, he would not have made the kind of call he made concerning US security assistance to Nigeria. The Boko Haram insurgency that Nigeria has decisively dealt with under President Muhammadu Buhari is not just a Nigerian problem but a regional and international crisis.”
Marino’s demand that President Buhari ‘demonstrates a commitment to inclusive government and the most basic tenets of democracy: freedom to assemble and freedom of speech’ meant that he knew little or nothing about Nigeria.
The minister insisted government was committed to respect for the rule of law and strict adherence to constitutional order and did not need goading of the US congressman, or anyone for that matter, to do what was right.
On running an inclusive government, Mohammed said no part of the country was left out in the distribution of political appointments, for instance, in the appointment of ministers, which was done in accordance with the Constitution which mandated the president to appoint at least one minister from each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
‘’Had the Congressman sought information from credible sources before engaging in a flight of fancy, he would have been presented with a comprehensive information on the appointment of CEOs for federal government’s parastatals, agencies and commissions that shows that the appointments were almost evenly matched along the line of the six geo-political zones in the country: With the North West having 51, North Central 46, North East 45, South East 41, South West 45 and South South 45,’’ he said. ‘’The Congressman may wish to note that each geo-political zone comprises 6 states, with the exception of North West (7) and South East (5).’’
Mohammed also picked hole in Marino’s description of the administration’s anti-corruption efforts as ‘selective’ saying it was a tired argument that clearly showed that; the US lawmaker must have appended his signature to someone’s concocted line.
He stated that no amount of attack would stop the anti-graft battle saying it will continue “unhindered, irrespective of whose ox is gored. And in this fight, only the guilty needs be afraid.”

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Rev.Ezeali 5th September 2016 at 4:30 pm
    Reply

    Lie Mohhamed need to be told that you do not use domestic language at international fora. Check out the language he is using in describing a US congressman, Marino, on page 18 of your today paper. He is poorly informed, out of tune with reality, mere propaganda, tired argument, pended signature to someone’s concocted line.
    What a display of shame by an old man who is supposed to be teaching the younger generation on decorum and respect. Moreover the impunity with which he tells lie is very painful, even the deaf, the blind and the dumb know that this administration is not running an inclusive government. Even president Buhari did not deny it before Amampor in the US. Before the whole world he said his government is for those who voted for him.
    Please you should help us call this old man to order. He told us Bokoharam has been decimated. Where did he get the statistics he displayed here? Is he wiser than his principal who admitted to running a government for APC, Arewa and Moslems, who voted for him. Haba Lie.

Latest

Taola-Hotel

Register your hotels, or else – Lagos warns operators

— 5th September 2016

The Lagos State Government has advised operators of hotels, hospitality centres and other recreational facilities to register their establishments or risk facing sanctions. The state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, which gave the advice, said the registration would allow the state government to monitor activities at such establishments. Ministry’s spokesman Ganiyu Lawal told the News Agency of…

  • MT-Ottoman-Equity-Pirates-edit

    Sea pirates ravage Bonny, people demand security

    — 5th September 2016

    (By Tony John – PORT HARCOURT) People of Bonny Kingdom in Rivers State have decried the recurring attack on passengers by sea pirates along Bonny/Port Harcourt waterways, calling on security agencies to intensify patrols on the route. This was part of the resolutions reached yesterday at the end of a general meeting with the Amanyanabo…

  • Nigeria-Flood

    Nasarawa Floods: State lawmakers call for intervention

    — 5th September 2016

    (By Linus Oota – LAFIA) The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called for the quick intervention of the state government to address various ecological challenges devastating several communities in some local government areas of the state. Deputy Speaker of the assembly Hon. Godiya Akwashiki made the call yesterday in Lafia when the house passed a resolution on…

  • NNPC FUEL STATION

    Energy: Why IOCs can’t meet fuel marketers’ forex demand

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Adewale Sanyaolu When in April 2016 the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced plans to make forex available to fuel importers through a support scheme from some International Oil Companies (IOCs), many heaved a sigh of relief, believing that the initiative would help address the twin challenge of scarce forex and the high…

  • Nigerian-Ports-Authority-on-Right-Track-320x230

    Maritime: How Nigerian Ports’ automation’ll drive govt revenue

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe The Federal Government recently expressed deep concern over the congestion that has become the hallmark of Nigerian ports. Beside different reforms the government has initiated to sanitise the ports, the lack of transparency and accountability as a result of congestion still remains inexplicable to the discerning mind. To this effect, the government…

  • International-Airports-Nigeria

    How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Louis Ibah The bell tolls for the Nigerian economy as the government and its private sector battle a humongous recession considered the worst in 29 years threatens to wipe off millions of jobs in critical sectors. As at last weekend, the omnious economic headwind had taken its first casualties in the aviation industry…

  • Sugar cane

    Agric: Nigeria can earn N2.5trn from sugarcane farming

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Steve Agbota Nigeria is yet to tap benefits of sugarcane farming despite the huge potential of raw sugarcane to generate about N2.5 trillion annually when turned to finished goods. With overall sugar consumption in the region of 1.5 million tonnes, Nigeria is the largest consumer of sugar in Africa after South Africa, but…

  • Ene

    CEO interview: Our diversification roadmap beyond rhetoric –Enelamah

    — 5th September 2016

    Foreign exchange scarcity and diversification What we are going through now is caused partly by the way we managed our economy in the past without saving for the rainy day. But I believe that what we do with this crisis we are facing could actually be the impetus for this diversification. But like you said,…

  • SMEs

    How SMEs can survive recession

    — 5th September 2016

    Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have become an endangered species as over 200 of them have closed shop due to the downturn in the economy of the country. That the country is going through recession is no longer debatable with over 56 manufacturing companies  shutting down within the same period, but their…

  • Buhari

    Recession: How robust night economy’ll double Nigeria’s GDP

    — 5th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun, Bimbo Oyesola,Isaac Anumihe, Adewale Sanyaolu and Olabisi Olaleye From USA to United Kingdom, Singapore to Netherlands or United Arab Emirates, wherever you go, the vogue around the world now is the night time economy. No country wants to be left out as both the developed and developing nations are bending over backwards…

