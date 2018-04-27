The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - Oyo approves another 48 Obas
27th April 2018 - Babangida Aliyu, other govs advised Jonathan on subsidy removal –Okonjo-Iweala
27th April 2018 - Senators call for Buhari’s impeachment
27th April 2018 - FG stops herdsmen’s movement in 5 states
27th April 2018 - Benue killings: Ignore agents of disunity, Buhari pleads
27th April 2018 - BREAKING: Korean leaders, Kim, Moon cross demarcation line
26th April 2018 - Soyinka to Nigerian youths: Vote out old politicians in 2019
26th April 2018 - To end corruption, Nigeria requires sacrifices from elites – Buhari
26th April 2018 - Court finds Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial
26th April 2018 - N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman
Home / Cover / National / FG stops herdsmen’s movement in 5 states
FG

FG stops herdsmen’s movement in 5 states

— 27th April 2018

• NEC instructs Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Plateau to provide land for ranches

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday,  agreed to stop movement of herdsmen starting with Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and Plateau.

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi who disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said NEC backed the immediate creation of ranches across the country.

The NEC comprises state governors and relevant ministries of government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Umahi said the five worst affected states which have witnessed killings from the herders/farmers clashes were expected to make land available for ranches.

Already, Niger and Kaduna have given lands while Plateau is about to do so.

He added that with ranching, the nomadic herders and their families would be able to access good medical facilities and good schools for their children. Ranching, he added, would also improve the well-being of the cattle.

Umahi also disclosed that the Federal Government and the affected states would still iron out the interventions expected from the two parties.

He said foreign herdsmen would be expected to show some travel documents, eventhough visa is not needed for movement of West Africans.

Early this year,  NEC, disturbed by the constant conflicts between herdsmen and farmers raised a committee of nine governors with the vice president as chairman.    

According to Umahi, the committee went into deliberations. After a couple of meetings, they decided that the most five affected states should be visited. So, they came up with a sub-technical committee of three governors, chaired by governor of Ebonyi State, with the governor’s of Plateau and Adamawa as members.

According to the Ebonyi governor, “we were constituted to visit the five core states. Later, other states like Plateau and Kaduna states were also added. But we were able to visit only five states- Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba,Jigawa and Zamfara states.

“The core causes of the conflicts, we were made to understand, were perception, and of course, competition for scares resources and banditry or what you can call pure criminal activities through cattle rustling, kidnapping etc.

“Today, we look at three categories of herdsmen in Nigeria. We look at the foreign herdsmen that come in due to the treaty and we continue to say that the treaty is not being properly implemented. For any herdsman to come into Nigeria from outside,  there should be a kind of certification, there must be a letter, even though you are not coming in with a visa, you have to travel with ECOWAS documentation. Animals that are coming into the country are required to be quarantined, but this is not being done. So, this is one category of them. Secondly, we have the nomadic herdsmen, who during the dry season, travel from up north to the middle belt down to the south. This creat conflicts.

“Also, foreign herdsmen coming all through the way from neighbouring countries and traveling through the farmlands also cause conflicts. Then, of course, we have the migrant herdsmen who migrate for a very long time and settle with the villagers and even inter-marry with them.These are the three categories we have in Nigeria.

“In all, we agree that movement is not either profitable to the herdsmen because they value the milk from the cow even more than the cow itself. So, the movement is not healthy for the cows as it dries up the meat and give less than two litres of milk per cow per day.

“So, we condemn the issues of foreign invasion by foreign herdsmen and I am happy that the FG is doing something about it…

“In all, we agreed that there is a more profitable and modern way of raising these cows, which is by ranching. So, we have agreed that the states involved are going to give lands. Niger and Kaduna have given lands and Plateau is also giving land. Ranching in being practised in Mambila, in Taraba State and they have success stories with regards. We also agreed that through the agric ministry, we have the need to introduce new species of cows. The minister told us that there are done new species that produce as much as 60 litres of milk per day per cow, and that the cows weighs as much as 900 Kgs but our own weigh less than 200kgs. So, we have agreed that we are going to work on these new species, while also working with our ranching. We also agreed that livestock production in Nigeria has not been taken care of.

“As we are taking care of the farmers by way of the Anchor Borrowers Scheme, we should extend the gesture to the herdsmen. And it was discovered that most of these cows are not being herded by their owners. Big men buy and give them out to the herders. So, the children of the herders have nothing to inherit. They, therefore, go into cattle rustling and other forms of criminalities.

“Through this policy and intervention in the livestock production, it will be possible for the herdsmen to own livestock and have something for the future.

“We also agreed that there is need for good lives for the herdsmen. Through these policies, their children will be able to go to schools. There will be nomadic education and medical facilities through these ranches for the herdsmen and their animals. Grasses will be planted, irrigation and dams will be created for source of water,” he stated.

Share

About author

Rapheal

1 Comment

  1. Kabiyeze 27th April 2018 at 3:03 am
    Reply

    Story. When did the ECOWAS Treaty start? Which year did the dry season start in Nigeria? Which year did Nomadic herding start in Nigeria? Did all these start when Buhari became president? Are Reverend fathers and worshipers farmers in conflict with herdsmen? Is Church farmland?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oyo approves another 48 Obas

— 27th April 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Government has approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 obas across the state, saying the decision was taken after due consultation in a meeting with members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs. The government said the approval was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor,…

  • OKONJO DUKE BOOK

    Babangida Aliyu, other govs advised Jonathan on subsidy removal –Okonjo-Iweala

    — 27th April 2018

    By Chinelo Obogo;  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Former Coordinating minister of the Economy and Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has revealed how a former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu and his counterparts ‘badly’ advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to announce the withdrawal of fuel subsidy on January 1, 2012. The announcement caused bloody protests across the…

  • Senate

    Senators call for Buhari’s impeachment

    — 27th April 2018

    • Reps suspend debate on president’s approval Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Senators were eager to commence impeachment proceedings, yesterday, but for the intervention of  Senate President, Bukola Saraki. The senators wanted the chamber to begin the process of the president’s impeachment immediately but, reason prevailed. They accused President Muhammadu Buhari of alleged violation…

  • FG

    FG stops herdsmen’s movement in 5 states

    — 27th April 2018

    • NEC instructs Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Plateau to provide land for ranches Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday,  agreed to stop movement of herdsmen starting with Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and Plateau. Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi who disclosed this to State House Correspondents…

  • Benue

    Benue killings: Ignore agents of disunity, Buhari pleads

    — 27th April 2018

    …Fayose flays president over insecurity Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti;Remi Adefulu Following renewed killings in Benue State by suspected herders, President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the people of the state not to fall into the evil design of enemies of peace and unity in the country. He accused unnamed agents of darkness…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share