Timothy Abass Arabambi It is not debatable that Nigerians are suffering untold hardship. That is why, as a stakeholder in the Nigeria Project and a minister of God, I want to call on the federal and state governments to proffer immediate solutions to the plight, pain and agony Nigerians are going through. In addition to the hard times Nigerians are facing, we now hear unpalatable news of terror, anguish, sadness, kidnapping, barefaced wickedness and hopelessness, such that frustration is written on the faces of many people. There are dashed hopes, such that many people now believe that there is no solution from man. Without a doubt, the only solution to the numerous problems confronting mankind is in the Almighty God.

Despite the loud promise made to the people before the 2015 election, that the problem of very poor supply of electricity would be solved within two years, this has remained an unfulfilled promise, leaving the people to endure the lack of electricity to power their homes. Coupled with this is the high cost of foodstuff, joblessness, a high poverty incidence and hunger. All these have negative multiplier effects on the people’s livelihood. Clearly, there is need for federal and state governments to make some moves to salvage the situation and ensure that the nation is healed. The hardship and challenges being experienced today are the fulfillment of the scriptures.

Nevertheless, we need to admonish Nigerians that they should not wallow in hopelessness to the point of seeking solutions to their problems in wrong quarters. The situation demands divine intervention. Besides, we need not shed innocent blood in our desire to make it in life. I want to urge all Nigerians to always accord proper respect and regard to all constituted authorities rather than wishing them evil. We should pray for those in authority as the Bible enjoins us and trust in God to help our country to overcome its socio-political, economic and spiritual challenges.

The Federal Government needs to declare state of emergency on unemployment. Governments at all levels, must put in place sound economic framework to tackle unemployment. The Bible says in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their evil ways, then, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land.” As the Bible further says in Psalm 32:6, “God is not only happy with the godly, His ears are ever attentive to theirs prayers.”