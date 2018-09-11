FG, states, others shared N3.95tr in Q1, 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

The Federal, States and Local Government Areas across the country shared a total of N3.95 trillion from the Federation Account in the first half of 2018.

The disbursements made at the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) represent an increase of 41 percent when compared to the N2.79 trillion disbursed in the first half of 2017 and a 95 percent increase on the N2 trillion disbursed in the first half of 2016.

This analysis is contained in the latest edition of the NEITI Quarterly Review published by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). The review provided highlights and in-depth analysis of disbursements by FAAC for the second quarter and the first half of this year.