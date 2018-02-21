FG spends N2.5tr on petroleum products import

Samuel Bello , Abuja

The latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on petroleum products importation for 2017 released yesterday indicates that the total value of imported petroleum products for 2017 was N2.51 trillion.

It reported that Lagos state had the highest annual state distribution of truck-out volume in liters of 3 billion litres, while Yobe got the lowest, 28 million liters.

According to NBS, petroleum products importation statistics for 2017 reflected that 17.31 billion litres of premium motor spirits (PMS), 4.28 billion litres of automotive gas oil (AGO), 340.33 million litres of household kerosene (HHK), 592.73 million litres of aviation turbine kerosene (ATK) and 15.61 million litres of low pour fuel oil (LPFO) were imported during the year.

The statistics office added that the months of July and August 2017 recorded the highest volumes of premium motor spirits (PMS) imported into the country at 1.88 billion litres, while the highest volume of automotive gas oil (AGO) and household kerosene (HHK) were imported in March and April 2017 respectively.

NBS stated further that “state-wide distribution of truck-out volume for 2017 showed that 18.36bn of premium motor spirits (PMS), 4.75 bln litres of automotive gas oil (AGO), 944.39 mln litres of household kerosene (HHK), 554.61 mln litres of aviation turbine kerosene (ATK) and 127.42 mln litres of low pour fuel oil (LPFO) were distributed nationwide during the period under review.