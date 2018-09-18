The APC has dismissed PDP’s claim that the ruling party and the presidency aided Adeosun’s movement out of Nigeria.

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of smuggling former minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, out of the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said government helped Adeosun escape, to prevent her from exposing how a cabal in the Presidency allegedly fleeced the country of trillions of naira.

The opposition party said until President Muhammadu Buhari brings back Adeosun to explain how a cabal in the presidency and All Progressives Congress(APC) leaders frittered away more than N10 trillion in three years, the government and the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks the “moral rectitude to pontificate on corruption as they have become directly complicit.”

The PDP further noted that “there are clear evidences that Adeosun could not have circumvented the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, the National Security Adviser the Nigeria Police Force and even the Secretary to the Government of the Federation without the tacit approval of the Buhari Presidency.

“How did Adeosun evade checks by the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta and the Ogun State House of Assembly for clearance as commissioner, with her status as a dual citizen, if not armed with inherent tendencies for fraud? It is clear that the Buhari Presidency exploited this factor to swindle the nation, in the finance ministry?”

The APC has dismissed PDP’s claim that the ruling party and the presidency aided Adeosun’s movement out of Nigeria.

Reacting to the claim, acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said it was part of the evil plots o the PDP to destabilise and derail the APC-led administration, stressing that the ruling party should be commended instead of criticising the party. In her reaction, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, dismissed PDP allegations as ridiculous.

Onochie challenged the PDP to take whatever fact it has to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the police.

“That is absolutely ridiculous. I don’t think anybody believes that utter trash. I think what a responsible opposition should do is to gather their facts and hand it over to the EFCC.

“The police and the EFCC do not belong to the APC. So, if the PDP is sure of what it is saying; any responsible opposition should gather the evidence, get the information correct, and then send it to the EFCC.

“It is not in the media that you indict people. When you have evidence, take it to the police or take it to the EFCC.”