The Sun News
Latest
13th March 2018 - Jamb’s missing millions
13th March 2018 - Gateway ICT Polytechnic plans APPs development centre
13th March 2018 - Don’t capitalise on school’s open day to reap off parents, educationist tells teachers
13th March 2018 - Former UI registrar tasks Tech-U staff on commitment, excellence
13th March 2018 - Anchor varsity degrees marks not for sell, says VC
13th March 2018 - Utomi tasks youths on political power
13th March 2018 - FG shops for N8bn to settle SSANU, NASU, NAAT
13th March 2018 - As FOCAC Beijing Summit draws near
13th March 2018 - Obiano and invitation of history
13th March 2018 - Six million admission seekers shut out of varsities –NUC
Home / National / FG shops for N8bn to settle SSANU, NASU, NAAT

FG shops for N8bn to settle SSANU, NASU, NAAT

— 13th March 2018

• Workers to suspend strike tomorrow

The Federal Government has said it will source for N8 billion, within five weeks, to pay the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (NASU).

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, disclosed this at a conciliation meeting with the Non-Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities in Abuja.

NASU is made up of Senior Staff Academic of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

The resolution was jointly signed by Ngige, NAAT’s President, Mr Sani Suleiman, NASU’s General Secretary, Mr Peters Adeyemi, SSANU’s President, Mr Samson Ugwoke and Prof. Anthony Anwukah, the Minister of State for Education.

Ngige also said part of the N8 billion would be used to pay members of the Academic Staff of Universities Union (ASUU), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and the University of llorin (UNILORIN), who were not paid during the last disbursement.

He also said the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission was to rework the December 15 Call Circular on university staff schools.

“This is taking into consideration the observations of JAC, NAAT, NASU and SSANU with a view to ensuring it complies with the National Industrial Court (NIC) judgment.

Ngige also said the Federal Ministry of Education reported that the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has started payment of salary shortfalls, adding that the process is still ongoing.

He said Ministry of Education was to synergise with the concerned institutions to ensure compliance with Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) requirements to facilitate payments of JAC members in the universities which are yet to comply.

On the issue of the non-implementation of CONTISS 14 and 15 for technologists, Ngige said the Ministry of Education has made submissions to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

He said the submission is for onward transmission to the National Council on Establishment (NEC) meeting slated for March 18, in Owerri, adding that the Ministry of Education is expected to report the outcome in five weeks.

Ngige also said the Ministry of Education has put forward an application for the visitation panel to the presidency and the main trust of the visitation is to re-energise the institution and unearth corruption, among others.

He said it was also agreed that the Ministry of Education would set in motion appropriate machinery for the release of White Paper in respect of the previous visitation panel already with government.

He assured that no worker would be victimised on account of the industrial action.

Ngige said government and JAC leadership agreed that the ongoing strike would be suspended by March 14, after due consultation with their National Executive Councils (NECs).

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th March 2018 at 5:41 am
    Reply

    Education in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead. Only under the natives Disintegrated Republics is education in this natives territory possible which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Education is basis of human existence. Education is basis of employment. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG shops for N8bn to settle SSANU, NASU, NAAT

— 13th March 2018

• Workers to suspend strike tomorrow The Federal Government has said it will source for N8 billion, within five weeks, to pay the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (NASU). Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, disclosed this at a conciliation meeting with the Non-Academic Staff Union…

  • Six million admission seekers shut out of varsities –NUC

    — 13th March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja  About six million applicants were denied admission into Nigerian universities between 2013 and 2017, due to shortage of space and capacity. Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar  Rasheed,  disclosed this in his office, yesterday, when he met with academics from Kogi West senatorial district, who lobbied for upgrade…

  • Dickson, Jonathan supporters bicker over insecurity in Ogbia

    — 13th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson and former President Goodluck Jonathan supporters are at loggerheads over the security situation in Ogbia Local Government Area. Ogbia, the home local government of Jonathan has been under continued attacks from gunmen. Daily Sun investigation revealed that Ogbia Caretaker Chairman, Mrs Naomi Ogoli, after consultations with political stakeholders…

  • Edo: Market women laud Benin monarch’s curse on human traffickers

    — 13th March 2018

    Edo State market women have hailed the courage of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, for placing a curse on human traffickers, pledging to abide by the monarch’s orders. The Benin monarch had, last Friday, placed curses on the people perpetrating human trafficking in the state. Leader of the market women, Blackie Ogiamien, described the…

  • … Libya returnees disrupt empowerment programme

    — 13th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Some Libya returnees in Edo State, yesterday disrupted an empowerment programme over alleged selective approach and favouritism.  The aggrieved returnees had stormed the King Square, venue of the programme put together by the task force against Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration and destroyed some items, including part of the tent, chairs and six ceiling…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share