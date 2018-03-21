FG set to mark 2018 World Water Day

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has reeled out activities to join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2018 World Water Day.

World Water Day is an annual event celebrated all over the world on the same date.

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly designated 22 March as the first World Water Day.

23 years on, the World Water Day is celebrated around the world, shining the spotlight on a different issue.

It is a day to make a difference for the members of the global population who suffer from water related issues, to discuss water can be managed.

The theme for this year’s event is “Nature for Water”.

In a press statement released by the Director, Press, the Ministry of Water Resources, Kenechukwu Offie, it said the government has lined up activities to mark the day with activities such as, sensitisation walk (float) which is scheduled to hold on today.

Also “the exercise is expected to take off from the Federal Secretariat and to terminate at NTA Headquarters, Area 11.

“They shall also be a symposium on the 22nd March, 2018 at NAF Conference Centre by 9:00 am.”

Before the event folds up, “they will be an exhibition of various water related products, and projects in which the ministry has embarked upon.

“As we are aware, environmental damage, together with climate change, is driving the water-related crises we see around the world,” the statement reads.

Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, is expected to kick-start the process.