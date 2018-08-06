FG seeks regional collab to increase water supply

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has sought the collaboration of regional bodies like the Niger Basin Authority (NBA) and the Lake Chad Basin Commission, to increase water supply across the country.

Head of the National Coordination Implementation Core Team (NCICT), Mr. Effiong Bassey, disclosed this at the weekend, in Abuja, as one of the viable solutions to increase water supply.

The Federal Government, through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Dr. Musa Ibrahim, had set up the NCICT to develop strategic action plans to curb water crisis.

Bassey also recommended strong alliance with donor agencies and development partners such as WaterAid, United Nations, World Bank and World Health Organisation.

Said he, “Members of the National Coordination Team should be assigned as focal persons for each of the 6 Geo-political Zones for effective coordination.”

He stressed that stakeholders should be trained to be at par with global standards.

Meanwhile, Chief Technical Officer Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission, Engr. Peter Sule, advised authorised developers and water service providers to meet the technical, social and commercial obligations under the regulations to promote the well-being of citizens.