The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - FG seeks backward integration in fisheries
26th March 2018 - …Partners, UNDP on $8m agribusiness development project
26th March 2018 - US Commercial Service, McAfee to support Nigeria’s growing digital economy
26th March 2018 - NASCON grosses N7.9bn profit …Offers 70k dividend
26th March 2018 - NSE: Investors’ wealth slumps by N158bn in 3 days
26th March 2018 - IPPIS: FG discovers 9,000 ghost policemen
26th March 2018 - Debt recovery: National Assembly to vest more powers on AMCON
26th March 2018 - NITDA approves CBN’s ICT security, systems upgrade projects
26th March 2018 - UBA declares N105.3bn profit before tax
26th March 2018 - Army replies Danjuma over alleged military collusion with militias
Home / Business / FG seeks backward integration in fisheries

FG seeks backward integration in fisheries

— 26th March 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government has tasked fish importers to bring their investments back to the country in order to promote commercial aquaculture.

Government has also approved special incentives for investors who intend to go into deep sea fisheries exploitation.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who disclosed these at a stakeholders workshop on the WorldFish Nigeria Research Programme in Abuja, explained that the steps were aimed at reducing fish importation into the country,  and to develop the fisheries industry locally.

Lokpobiri assured of government’s preparedness to support the WorldFish Centre in Nigeria, noting that such commitment can only be given to the investors when they comply with the present administration’s policy of “backward integration”.

The Minister also stated that the Ministry was working towards bridging the existing gap between the annual national fish demand which is in the excess of 3.2 million metric tonnes, and the local production that is presently at 1.1 million metric tonnes.

He further disclosed that some of the fish importers who complied with government’s directives were already being duly certified to export fish to the international market.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has directed all fish importers to go into backward integration through commercial aquaculture (pond and cage culture). Some of the companies which have complied have been duly certified and can now export their fish and fishery products including shrimps to the international market.

“ In addition, letters of Assurance are given to investors that intend to go into deep sea fisheries exploitation for tuna and other highly valued fish for export”, he said.

Also speaking at the workshop, an executive of the WorldFish International Partnership and Programme Delivery, Mr. David Shearer said that the organisation was bringing the WorldFish Centre to Nigeria to support the efforts towards food and nutrition security drive of the government.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG seeks backward integration in fisheries

— 26th March 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has tasked fish importers to bring their investments back to the country in order to promote commercial aquaculture. Government has also approved special incentives for investors who intend to go into deep sea fisheries exploitation. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who disclosed these…

  • …Partners, UNDP on $8m agribusiness development project

    — 26th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FARD) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at the weekend launched an $8,066,500 Nigerian Agribusiness Supplier Development Project (NASDP), aimed at guaranteeing food security for the country. The project seeks to by eliminate…

  • US Commercial Service, McAfee to support Nigeria’s growing digital economy

    — 26th March 2018

    Steve Agbota The US Commercial Service in Nigeria, in collaboration with US cyber security company, McAfee Incorporated, is working to support Nigeria’s rapidly growing digital economy. The American computer security software company also announced the launch of its Enhanced Unified Defence Architecture designed to empower organisations to more effectively protect today’s digital assets. Speaking at…

  • NASCON grosses N7.9bn profit …Offers 70k dividend

    — 26th March 2018

    NASCON Allied Industries Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N7.91billion in its 2017 fiscal year just as it proposed 70 kobo dividend per share to its shareholders. According to the company’s  2017 audited financial results made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the profit represents 124.9 per cent rise over the N3.516 billion…

  • NSE: Investors’ wealth slumps by N158bn in 3 days

    — 26th March 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi Despite impressive full year 2017 financial audited results released by some companies, investors trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N158 billion in three consecutive trading sessions. With the bearish sentiments pervading the market, the All Share Index (ASI) dropped further by 0.46 per cent or 190.93 points to…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share