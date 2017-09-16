The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2017 - FG says no worries about Buhari’s London stopover 
16th September 2017 - Python Dance: ADF tasks Ndigbo not to hurt strangers
16th September 2017 - “33” Export brings Friendship Experience to Uyo
16th September 2017 - Shareholders fault Nwosu, justify protest at Oando AGM
16th September 2017 - NIRSAL, STANBIC IBTC inject N50bn into agric financing
16th September 2017 - Military declares IPOB a terrorist organisation
16th September 2017 - Strike: FG, Labour accuse ULC of blackmail
16th September 2017 - Jessica ayomoh 08079286676
16th September 2017 - Fayose excited as Ekiti tops NECO results again
16th September 2017 - Herdsmen attack capable of breaking Nigeria –Falae
Home / Cover / National / FG says no worries about Buhari’s London stopover 

FG says no worries about Buhari’s London stopover 

— 16th September 2017

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, New York

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that there is no cause for alarm over the president’s planned stopover in London after the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Minister Onyeama also said the president’s agenda, particularly on the economy, would remain on focus and avoid distractions.
Onyeama spoke in New York while briefing journalists on Nigeria’s participation at the ongoing UNGA.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had in a statement on Friday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to London after attending the UNGA.
However, Adesina did not disclose the purpose of Buhari’s visit to London or when he will return.
The development had raised concerns concerning the president’s health.
But Onyeama said the Buhari would be leading the delegation to the General Assembly and he is in very good health.
“He is really back to what he was doing before. He had a very long cabinet meeting Wednesday and he was in excellent form in every way possible.

“So, he is back. In fact, I think I had said when he came back that we were delighted with his return. He has fired up and ready to lead and he is really leading. He is very, very strong.”
Onyeama further said the president was back to his very punishing schedule, adding that the president was just fantastic.
He dismissed fears that the president would not be able to make the UNGA trip, as he was already scheduled to be there in person.
“Mr. President would be here, he is in excellent health and he is going to  lead a very strong high-level Nigerian delegation,” Onyeama stated.
On the declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Defence Headquarters as a militant terrorist organisation, Onyeama said he believed that the military must have acted based on experience.
“I think this would obviously come from their experiences. They are fully on the frontline.
“So, if that is what they announced, then there must have been incidences that they have had to deal with directly,” Onyeama noted.
On possible answers the government has for the international community regarding Biafra, Onyeama answered that the implementation of the president’s agenda for the country was more important than distractions.

“Mr President came with an agenda for the country. And we really just don’t want to be distracted from that.
“On the economy which was in a terrible state when this government came in: we went into recession and for the first time in decades and we are just coming out of that recession. And we want to keep on that path.
“We believe that a lot of these issues and challenges in the country have their basis in economics. If we can provide a good standard of living and quality of life for our people, all these issues will fall by the way side.
“That is why we must not be distracted from transforming the economy of our country.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG says no worries about Buhari’s London stopover 

— 16th September 2017

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, New York Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that there is no cause for alarm over the president’s planned stopover in London after the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Minister Onyeama also said the president’s agenda, particularly on the economy, would remain on focus and avoid…

  • Python Dance: ADF tasks Ndigbo not to hurt strangers

    — 16th September 2017

    By Ikenna Emewu  The Igbo interest pressure group, Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), has called on the entire Igbo population in Igbo land to do no harm to strangers living in the South East of Nigeria. The call came after rumours of molestation and targeting of some non-Igbo especially northerners, at the wake of the Nigerian…

  • “33” Export brings Friendship Experience to Uyo

    — 16th September 2017

      By Chinenye Anuforo The “33” Export Friendship Experience party continued last weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, as it hosted friends in the city to an experience of music, games, and comedy. the project is a new marketing drive of the brand “to provide friends and lovers of the brand an opportunity to connect, bond…

  • Shareholders fault Nwosu, justify protest at Oando AGM

    — 16th September 2017

    By Chinenye Anuforo One of the leaders of the shareholders who protested at the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Oando Plc held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has said the protest was an expression of their discontent with the state of affairs of the company. Clement Ebitimi, the South-South Coordinator of the Oando Shareholders…

  • NIRSAL, STANBIC IBTC inject N50bn into agric financing

    — 16th September 2017

    From Uche Usim and Nsisong Morgan, Abuja The Managing Director, Nigeria Incentive- based Risk Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL), Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed yesterday disclosed that about N50 billion has been injected into the agriculture financing scheme to boost productivity and guarantee food security. He added that the funds will engineer agriculture modernisation as increased…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share