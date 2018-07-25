– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - FG not committed to saving for rainy day – CBN
25th July 2018 - Dasuki: Govt should obey court orders
25th July 2018 - Super Eagles coach in bribery scandal
25th July 2018 - Jackboot democracy
25th July 2018 - A presidential dance of death
25th July 2018 - CHRISTIANA ANI 08183228359
24th July 2018 - Wolves complete Moutinho deal 
24th July 2018 - Barca hosts Alaves in Laliga opener 
24th July 2018 - El Clasico gets date
24th July 2018 - NTTF stakes N1m on Junior League
Home / Business / Cover / FG not committed to saving for rainy day – CBN
MPR

FG not committed to saving for rainy day – CBN

— 25th July 2018

– Retains MPR at 14%, explains reserve decline

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, warned the Federal Government to learn to save heavily from current improved crude oil sales for the rainy in the interest of the country.

CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who read the communique of July MPC meeting in Abuja, said the committee, while discussing the economic report, observed that as the prices of crude oil increased in 2017 and 2018, the monthly allocation to various levels of government also increased, suggesting that Federal Government was not conscious of saving for the rainy day.

READ ALSO: CBN recovers N65B from banks for wrong charges

Emefiele also expressed concern on the threat posed by incessant herders and farmers crisis in some key food producing states, pointing out that the negative impact on some key food supplies chain, will continue to exact pressures on food prices.

He said the committee had called on the apex bank to continue to build on the progress already made in arresting the trend to sustain the moderation in food inflation.

The MPC members voted in favour of Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) remaining at 14 per cent, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) 22.5 per cent, liquidity at 30 per cent and asymmetric corridor at +200 and -500 basis points around the MPR for the 12th consecutive time (since July 2016).

Emefiele said the MPC noted with satisfaction the fourth consecutive quarters of growth of real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the positive growth outlook in the domestic economy.

“This is shown by the sustained improvement in the manufacturing and non manufacturing purchasing managers indices in the second quarter of the year.

The MPC called for the accelerated implementation to further support the fragile growth recovery.

He said the committee was, however concerned about the liquidity impact of the 2018 expansionary fiscal budget and increasing FAAC distributions due to rising prices of crude oil as well as the build up to election related activities.

On the declining foreign reserves from $47.7 billion in May to $47.2 billion in June, Emefiele said the development had nothing to do with politics as being insinuated. “What is happening is as a result of US Federal Reserve Bank normalisation. Since the interest rate has gone up in the US, and other advanced economies, in an attempt to stimulate their economies, these money that moved into the emerging economies are now being taken back and this means there will be so much outflow of cash than inflows. And of course we have our own share of it.

“But it must be noted that Nigeria has performed better than other emerging markets around the world, with a stabilised exchange rate because we have been able to build enough buffers to support our currency and that is why the exchange rate has remained stable.

“Countries like South Africa and others have had their currencies depreciated but the Naira remains stable at N360/$ at this time.

On currency swap update, the CBN Governor said: “China remains Nigeria largest trading partner and we are saying that those trading can be paid for using renminbi instead of dollars, because people who are importing using renmimbi we are offering some discounts since we have this soft deal with the Bank of China and we are encouraging people to embrace the use of renminbi for trade between Nigeria and China…”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MPR

FG not committed to saving for rainy day – CBN

— 25th July 2018

– Retains MPR at 14%, explains reserve decline Uche Usim, Abuja The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, warned the Federal Government to learn to save heavily from current improved crude oil sales for the rainy in the interest of the country. CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who…

  • COACH SALISU

    Super Eagles coach in bribery scandal

    — 25th July 2018

    Sequel to ‘Number 12’ controversy that rocked Ghana football, attention has shifted to its Nigerian counterpart, with Super Eagles’ Coach Salisu Yusuf the latest caught in the entrapment of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas. READ ALSO: Salisu Yusuf takes over Dream Team Salisu, who led the Nigeria B side to the WAFU Cup of Nations…

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    Oshiomhole reacts to NASS defectors: ‘They’re big masquerades with no electoral values’

    — 24th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has maintained that he won’t lose sleep over the 15 Senators and 37 members of the House of Representatives that have defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He described them as ‘big masquerades with no electoral value’ who would soon…

  • Air Peace

    Air Peace scales IOSA renewal hurdle, pledges to sustain safety standards

    — 24th July 2018

    NAN Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has again passed the International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), pledging to sustain the high standards of its flight operations. The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, on Tuesday in Lagos. The Area Manager, South West Africa, International…

  • AKANBI

    I’m still in APC, my name wrongly included in defectors list – Sen. Akanbi

    — 24th July 2018

    A few hours after he was included in the 15 senators that purportedly quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Soji Akanbi, has debunked claims that he defected from the APC top the PDP. Sen. Akanbi, while addressing journalists shortly after plenary,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share