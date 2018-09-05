– The Sun News
National / FG restates commitment to Africa regional peace pacts
PEACE PACT

FG restates commitment to Africa regional peace pacts

— 5th September 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has promised to uphold to the tenets of the peace agreements, especially in the Africa region.

Commandant of Nigerian Defence College, Rear Admiral Adeniyi Osinowo, gave the assurance while giving his remarks at a lecture, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Adm. Osinowo also urged regional leaders to shoulder strategic responsibility to ensuring peace, tasking them to carry it out speedily.

Said he, “African leaders have enormous responsibilities to ensure lasting peace by virtual of the political, economic and strategic understanding.
“Therefore, regional security as underscored by the guest lecturer is one of the things I think we to respect,” he added.

READ ALSO: Gov. Amosun announces intention to contest Ogun senatorial seat

In his lectures, the Chief of the South African Army, Lt-Gen. Lindile Yam, challenged African leaders to increase the tempo of ensuring peaceful co-oexistence, not by military show of force but by peaceful dialogue.

According to Gen. Yam, “There are structures established by the African leadership through the African Union and through the subregions. For example the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on this aspects.

“So, African leaders must up their pace due to a number of challenges like terrorism and other conflicts asymmetrical in nature.

“It needs a responsive leadership to stay away from militarising the arrangements.

Yam who toured the Nigerian Army Resource Centre stressed that “ECOWAS is doing a very good job on the instrument it has put in DRC in protecting the people. If this studies being carried out in this college is done in all our colleges which is based on deep research on the possible solutions are utilised by the leadership in our continent it would help greatly.

On the way forward, Gen. Yam noted that “for regional security to be achieved, we must ensure that we do not ignore bilateral coorporations. It is one of the fundamentals of lasting peace. It is one of the reasons I am here.

“Normally, we look at this as military to military, Navy to Navy or Army to Army relationships but there are other soft sides which is to ensure the security of lives and property of the people.

“So, in whatever sectors we are working on the continent, we need to protect the market, create space for people to operate and do businesses; establish themselves to also create space for infrastructure and response to the needs of the ordinary citizens and also for economic growth,” he added.

