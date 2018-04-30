Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that the collapse national security is a fallout of the political interference of the Federal Government in the running of security agencies in the country.

Governor Wike spoke Monday during a courtesy visit by the participants of Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 Study Group Three, from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said that political actions of the Federal Government have compromised the security architecture of the states.

“What we have seen in most cases is that security lapses are a result of political interference,” Governor Wike said.

The Governor cited Rivers State’s experience with such political interferences in security operations, mentioning the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Akin Fakorede, who is alleged to have carried out electoral malpractices during the state rerun elections.

He drew the attention of the course participants to the indictment of ACP Fakorede as contained on page 66 of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) report into Rivers rerun elections, where he (Fakorede) was indicted for alleged electoral fraud, violence and ballot box snatching, as well abduction of INEC officials.

“The man was given special promotion as a reward for the job he did for the Police in Rivers State during the rerun. He has been been transferred back to the state in preparation for their planned manipulation of the 2019 general election. They brought him back because of his expertise in ballot box snatching and election violence,” the Governor said.

“The Federal Government has laid the foundation for crisis and violence in 2019. They are the ones who perpetrate crisis. We are peacemakers; that is why we are drawing the attention of the international community to these actions,” he said.

Commenting on the Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Governor Wike said that the agency was established to complement the work of Federal security agencies.

The organisation, according to him, was fashioned in line with an existing model in Lagos State under the leadership of respected retired military, police and paramilitary senior officers.

The governor said that while the Federal Government allowed the Neighbourhood Safety Corps to thrive in Lagos, Nasarawa and Kaduna States for political expediency, it opposed it in Rivers.

“The Federal Government security agencies lack the personnel and equipment to provide security for all communities. The Neighbourhood Safety Corps will complement their efforts. Apart from payment of salaries, the State Government funds the logistics and operations of the security agencies,” he said.

In his remarks, leader of the Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 Study Group Three from the Institute, Rear Admiral Ahamefule Eluwa, said that the group was working on how to proffer solutions for the security challenges facing the country.

He said the theme of this year’s course as approved by the President is: “Strengthening internal security framework and community policing in Nigeria: Models, Policy Options and Strategies.”

He said that the NIPSS Study Group would study the Neighbourhood Safety Corps established by the State Government for the security of the state.

According to him, “as everyone is seeking for effective security models, Rivers State has already taken bold steps to secure the state.