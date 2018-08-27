FG releases list of 69 ongoing projects in S’ East— 27th August 2018
Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
The Federal Government has released the list of 69 ongoing road and bridge projects in the South East part of the country.
The development is sequel to a promise made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in response to criticism by the South East Governors’ Forum over Federal Government projects in the region.
Recall that the South East Governors’ Forum had lambasted the Federal Government over alleged poor and sectional implementation of capital projects in the 2017 Appropriation Act.
The governors said that the unfortunate aspect of the 2017 federal capital budget implementation thrust was the inequitable nature of the focal sectors, while also saying that the budget implementation was based on mere sentiments.
READ ALSO: Delta APC crisis: Ijaw party members confirm Emerhor leader
But, in a statement, in Abuja, on Monday, by his Special Assistant, Segun Adeyemi, Mohammed said though the contracts for many of the roads were awarded before the advent of the Buhari dministration, they were either poorly funded or not funded at all, hence work on the roads had lingered.
“The Minister said the 69 roads and bridges, which are spread across the five states in the South East, are now in different stages of completion, thanks to the funding sourced by the present administration from budgetary allocations, the Sukuk Bond and the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.
“He said the government is also looking into the possibility of using a part of the recovered looted funds to fund the development of infrastructure across the country,” the statement read.
In Abia State, Mohammed listed the Construction of Nkporo-Abiriba-Ohafia Road; the Rehabilitation of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia Road; the Rehabilitation of Bende-Arochukwu-Ohafia Road Section II; Emergency Repairs of Failed Section in Umuahia-Ariam-Ikot Ekpene Road; Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section I: Lokpanta-Umuahia Tower; Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section II: Umuahia Tower-Aba Township Rail/Road Bridge Crossing, amongst others.
In Anambra, the Limited Rehabilitation of Umana-Ndiagu-Ebene-Amansi Awka Express Road; the Rehabilitation of Onitsha bound Carriageway of the Onitsha-Enugu Road (Phase II, Section I); the Construction of the Main works including Associated Infrastructure for the Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta States; Emergency Repairs of Existing Niger Bridge, formed the Federal Government’s list of projects in the South East.
In Ebonyi, some of the projects listed by Mohammed were the Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Section I: Abakalilki-Onueke-Abomega Road; Emergency Repairs of Abakaliki-Oferekpe; and Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Section II: Abomega-Afikpo Road.
READ ALSO: 2019: INEC to re-design polling units to curb vote buying
In Enugu, project listed include the rehabilitation of Enugu bound Carriageway of the Onitsha-Enugu Road, Phase I of Section I); Rehabilitation of Old Enugu – Portharcourt Road (Agbogugu-Abia Border Spur to Mmaku) and the Rehabilitation of Inyi-Akpugoeze to Anambra Border.
In Imo State, the Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road; the Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road Section I, II & III and the Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Route 429 Section II made the list released by Mohammed.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
2019: Kalu holds the ace in Abia North – Okoro, media aide26th August 2018
-
Lai Mohammed cracks guests ribs at wedding reception26th August 2018
-
Latest
FG releases list of 69 ongoing projects in S’ East— 27th August 2018
Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government has released the list of 69 ongoing road and bridge projects in the South East part of the country. The development is sequel to a promise made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in response to criticism by the South East Governors’ Forum over Federal…
-
NAHCON hails President Buhari over 2018 Hajj success— 27th August 2018
NAN Abdullahi Muktar, Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for relentlessly assisting the commission to accomplish its task. Muktar made the commendation during a post Arafat meeting with stakeholders on Monday in Makkah, Saudia Arabia. READ ALSO Delta APC crisis: Ijaw party members confirm Emerhor leader He said the commendation became…
-
Delta APC crisis: Ijaw party members confirm Emerhor leader— 27th August 2018
Ben Dunno, Warri The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State, took a new twist, at the weekend, as party members of Ijaw extraction in the state unanimously recognised Olorogun Otega Emerhor as the authentic leader of the party in the state. They also confirmed an illustrious son of Ijaw land…
-
2019: INEC to re-design polling units to curb vote buying— 27th August 2018
NAN Mr Mustapha Lecky, the South South Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the commission would redesign the structures of all polling units to curb vote buying during the 2019 general election. Lecky disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Auchi, in Etsako West Local Government Area of…
-
Human rights abuses: CDHR expresses optimism over Criminal Justice Act— 27th August 2018
Ben Dunno, Warri The Delta State branch of the Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, and the Police Service Commission (PSC), to enforce strict compliance with the Administration of Criminal Justices Act (ACJA) by all police officers in the country when dealing with criminal…
-
Entertainment
Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas— 27th August 2018
Bianca Iboma A new movie is set to hit the cinemas soon. Airebamen Maureen Irene, well known as Bami Gregs, in the Nollywood industry, is putting her weight through on this movie as a Producer. She’s making her producing debut with a bang. As she delves into set with a star-studded cast that will make…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West— 26th August 2018
“Tinubu is one of the most grounded politicians in the country today and as you know, the South-East is laying claim to the presidency in 2023 only on moral grounds” ■ Plot one of injustices meted out to Igbo – Mbazulike Amaechi ■ This is why we want self-determination – MASSOB ■ Igbo leaders in…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
What we want from FSARS, by Nigerians— 27th August 2018
Sometime late last year, some young Nigerians, led by Segun Awosanya, burst out from their closets and launched the EndSARS campaign via the social media. • Activists, others say operatives need attitudinal change Cosmas Omegoh For ordering immediate reorganisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo appears to have scored high marks. READ…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Kalu and Hausa chieftaincy title— 27th August 2018
Eze insinuated that the “Dan Baiwan Hausa” title given to Kalu by the Emir of Daura was for a slave boy. He further went deep to call Kalu’s mother names Demian Ifeanyi Igbokwe This is a response to an article by Mazi Onyebuchi Eze, writing for Family Writers Press. It’s unfortunate that one could have…
Columnists
-
When campaigning is not campaign— 27th August 2018
It is as of this day 173 days to the 2019 general election. The law says it is not yet time for campaign by the political parties and their candidates. Andy Ezeani It is assumed and indeed largely accepted that the founding fathers who framed the laws of the land meant well for the society….
-
Biafra women detention wound too deep— 27th August 2018
The arrest and detention of the women, aged between 20 and 70 years, is a wound too deep to contemplate or ignore Tony Iwuoma It is inexplicable why Nigeria loves courting the limelight of infamy. It is quite bizarre when security operatives bare their fangs against innocent citizens but cringe at the sound of criminal…
-
In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies— 27th August 2018
This retired politician should be treasured and trusted by the young and the old as a political mentor. Are you ready for his unveiling? Michael Bush Nothing validates the abysmal failure and failing that leadership has been in Nigeria better than the dearth of former public office holders whose in-office conduct, persona and performance continue…
-
Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay— 27th August 2018
Some of our politicians are at their chameleonic best, deploying treachery, blackmail, and selfishness to win the relay. Casmir Igbokwe Like a good athlete, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, embarked on a historic walk spanning 800 metres. In athletics, covering such a distance is no mean feat. Thus his aides and supporters celebrated the milestone…
-
Healing a church in crisis— 27th August 2018
No modern Pope is better equipped to handle this deep moral crisis than Pope Francis, a man of immense faith and deep compassion. Chuka Odom There is no doubt that the Catholic Church is passing through one of its most turbulent times in recent history. The church is in pains, bleeding from the wounds inflicted…
-
Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018— 26th August 2018
Whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition is a good spirit. Ken Ugbechie The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially…
-
Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model— 26th August 2018
The town and gown collaboration is an idea that is too obvious to be called a truly revolutionary strategy. In other words, it is an idea that has been around for a long time now. Tunji Olaopa The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the…
-
Good governance, politicians and the electorate— 26th August 2018
The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week. Ralph Egbu Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody…
-
Do you have a side chic? Read this— 26th August 2018
I read so many glowing things about Kayanmata, my eyes almost popped out. A lot of women, married and unmarried, testified to the potency of the aphrodisiac Bolatito Olaitan “MY people help me to thank God oh! I bought this Kayanmata from one of the members in this group and when I used it for…
-
Husbands defect too— 26th August 2018
It’s a sadly common practice in this part of the world for women to fall out of ‘love’ with their husbands as soon as grandchildren start arriving. Funke Egbemode Husband can and do defect because defection is a two-way street. If wives can defect, so can husbands. If a woman doesn’t get too old for…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply