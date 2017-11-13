The Sun News
Latest
13th November 2017 - FG recovers $64m electricity debt from Niger, Benin republics
13th November 2017 - Kaduna competency test: Group supports el-Rufai’s decision
13th November 2017 - Catholic bishop tasks Tiv community to work for peace,unity
13th November 2017 - 2 dead, 4 hospitalised after Kwara communal clashes
13th November 2017 - Nigeria’s UN deputy scribe accused of aiding illicit $300m timber export to China
13th November 2017 - Anambra guber: UPP’ll sack Obiano from Govt. House – Hekwas Okorie
13th November 2017 - Lagos to open six new theatres next year – Commissioner
13th November 2017 - Nigeria’s socio-economic situation alarming, says Bishop Kaigama
13th November 2017 - S’ Court hears appeal against Jokolo’s reinstatement as Emir of Gwandu April 2018
13th November 2017 - Agric seminar holds in Ibadan Wednesday
Home / Cover / National / FG recovers $64m electricity debt from Niger, Benin republics

FG recovers $64m electricity debt from Niger, Benin republics

— 13th November 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, on Monday, in Asaba, Delta State, disclosed that the Federal Government has so far recovered $64 million from neighboring countries of Niger and Benin Republic.u

The minister said the recovery was as a result of the commitment of the Federal Government towards ensuring that international customers debt profile on power is reduced in order to liquidate the challenge in the power sector.

Fashola, who made the disclosure at the 21st monthly power stakeholders meeting, said that the sector was able to hit 7,000 mega watts due to the stable peace in the gas producing area of Niger Delta region.

According to him, the peace had contributed immensely towards the steady production and supply of gas to power projects.

He said for the first time, in the history of power sector, hydro and gas combined together to improve electricity needs of the country.

“This is a fair balance and now that the waters are going down it is also the time for us to prove our mettle by stabilizing upward, the power being generated,” he said.

The minister appealed to lawmakers in the country to come up with legislation prohibiting encroachment on the right of way of power lines, vandalisation of electricity installations and another that will support collection of bills among others.

He enjoined consumers to avail themselves with the opportunities at customers fora to address their grievances rather than congesting the courts with litigations especially against distribution companies.

The minister further appealed to electricity consumers to pay their bills regularly without which DISCOs would find it difficult to provide services, adding that the greatest challenges facing consumers were estimated billings and insufficiency in mater which he said were being addressed by Nigeria Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC).

On Rural electricity agency aimed at improving power in core rural areas, the minister said guidelines have being completed while the Manbila Plateau electricity project which has being on the drawing board for over 40 years has being signed to commence activity.

Earlier, the minister commissioned the 2x15MVA injection substation in Asaba.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG recovers $64m electricity debt from Niger, Benin republics

— 13th November 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, on Monday, in Asaba, Delta State, disclosed that the Federal Government has so far recovered $64 million from neighboring countries of Niger and Benin Republic.u The minister said the recovery was as a result of the commitment of the Federal Government…

  • Kaduna competency test: Group supports el-Rufai’s decision

    — 13th November 2017

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna As debates continue to trail the aftermath of competency test recently conducted by Kaduna State Government for teacher in its payroll, a group known as Kaduna State Patriots has commended the decision of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai on the matter. The group believed that the development would help to revamp the…

  • Catholic bishop tasks Tiv community to work for peace,unity

    — 13th November 2017

    The Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Dr Matthew Ishaya-Audu, has advocated for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians as a necessary ingredient for socio-economic development of the country. Ishaya-Audu made the call on Monday while addressing members of St. Augustine’s Tiv Catholic Community during the Community Annual Convention titled “We are the light of the World” in…

  • 2 dead, 4 hospitalised after Kwara communal clashes

    — 13th November 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin No fewer than four persons were hospitalised, on Monday, following severe injuries they sustained during a communal clash between Osi and Etan, two communities in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara state. The clash which started on Saturday night, according to local information, was traceable to an age-long dispute between the…

  • Nigeria’s UN deputy scribe accused of aiding illicit $300m timber export to China

    — 13th November 2017

        UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed faced accusations from an advocacy group on Thursday that she granted illegal permits to Chinese firms to import endangered Nigerian timber when she was Nigeria’s environment minister. Documents provided by Mohammed were used by Chinese importers to clear more than $300m worth of rosewood logs held up by…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share